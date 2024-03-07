The Big Picture A.D. ignored red flags in her relationship with Clay, leading to heartbreak.

Clay's fixation on his father's infidelity raised numerous warnings.

Clay shocked A.D. at the altar by saying "I don't," revealing deeper issues.

The highly anticipated finale of Love is Blind Season 6 revealed which couples were able to make it to the altar. Unfortunately, Jimmy Presnell ended his relationship with Chelsea Blackwell before even reaching the aisle. However, two couples, Clay Gravesend and A.D. Smith and Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortes, planned to exchange vows on the reality series. Clay and A.D. seemed destined for a lifetime of happiness, but Clay shocked everyone by uttering "I don't" at the altar. The look on A.D.'s face was a mix of disbelief, embarrassment, confusion, and heartbreak. A.D. truly believed she would leave as Clay's wife. In her defense, Clay had plenty of opportunities to communicate his decision not to go through with the wedding. Nevertheless, Clay's behavior had raised numerous red flags, including his fixation on his father's infidelity, which A.D. chose to overlook or justify.

Clay's constant concern over his father's history of infidelity reached its peak during the gripping finale episode. The audience was introduced to Clay's father, shedding light on why Clay displayed numerous warning signs that A.D. chose to overlook. A.D. often shared her frustration in the pods, recounting her pattern of investing her heart and time into men who ultimately caused her pain and betrayal. Despite Clay humiliating A.D. at the altar, Clay planted multiple red flags that A.D. ignored throughout the entire season.

A.D. Admits Her Attraction to Red Flags

From the very start, throughout their time in the pods, A.D. made a profound statement, "If I see a red flag, I'm like, "Oh, well, I'll just paint my nails red to match." This statement carried colossal significance. A.D. revealed that she had a tendency to overlook genuinely kind-hearted individuals, and this mindset ultimately led A.D. down a destructive path toward marrying Clay. Despite Clay reminding her of the men she had dated in the past, this red flag failed to dissuade her.

Right from the beginning, Clay made it evident that he not only relied on his appearance to attract women, but he also possessed a shallow nature when judging a woman solely based on her physical appearance. In contrast, A.D. held the opposite view and refused to describe herself physically to a man as she sought to establish a deep emotional connection. Clay exhibited numerous red flags, indicating his inability to provide A.D. with what she truly desired.

Throughout their time in the pods, the relationship between A.D. and Clay continued to evolve, and the pair grew closer together. Clay's behavior remained consistent, dropping subtle hints that A.D. failed to pick up on. In her confessional, A.D. expressed her suspicions about Clay being a ladies' man, yet her curiosity got the best of her. Despite her gut feelings, A.D. overlooked the signs, especially when Clay openly admitted that he prioritizes physical appearance over emotional security in relationships. Even though A.D. desired a deeper emotional connection, she seemed to disregard the importance Clay placed on looks. Clay's declaration of love for A.D. before leaving the pods was more about validation and physical attraction than genuine emotional connection. Clay focused on what A.D. could do for him rather than building a strong emotional bond. Despite A.D. helping Clay feel like the man he aspires to be, he makes it clear that physical attraction will always come first.

Clay Ramps Up His Concerns About Marriage

During their honeymoon in the Dominican Republic, more concerning signs from Clay began to emerge. In a particular scene, while enjoying their time in a private pool, Clay pretends to be unaware that men also wear wedding rings. The act of married individuals wearing rings to symbolize their union is a widely recognized sentiment. Viewers did not buy Clay's ignorance of that fact, nor did A.D. based on her facial expressions, but she chose to overlook it again. It seemed that Clay could have been testing the waters to see if he could avoid wearing any symbol that would universally identify him as a married man.

In another instance, A.D. and Clay engaged in a conversation about her physical appearance and the effort she puts into maintaining her curvy and fit body. Clay expressed his determination to prevent her from losing her "shape" and insisted he'd make her go to the gym. This conversation revealed Clay's unrealistic expectations regarding a woman's body, disregarding the natural changes that occur due to hormones and childbirth over time. A.D. appeared very displeased with Clay's commentary again regarding her physical appearance, but A.D. ignored her personal feelings.

A.D. confided in Jimmy towards the end of their honeymoon, expressing her overwhelming feelings about dealing with Clay. Her exhausted body language indicated that Clay was becoming too much for her to handle. Despite these warning signs, A.D. chose to ignore them. When Clay shared his concerns about their relationship during a beach lunch, mentioning his struggles with the idea of marriage due to his father's infidelities, A.D. should have been alarmed. It was a glaring red flag that she should not have dismissed. This conversation would continue once they returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. Clay brought up his father's past infidelity again, stating, "I have never seen a Black relationship where the men are faithful," seemingly testing A.D.'s reaction. He expressed fear about the concept of commitment, asking, "Can I just be with one person?" A.D. should have realized that Clay was a walking red flag. He repeatedly referenced his father's cheating and his fear of repeating the same mistakes.

Clay Takes the Red Flags Back to Charlotte

After completing their marriage application, A.D. and Clay engage in a conversation where Clay brings up his father's history of infidelity. Clay expresses his belief that getting married is easy, but getting out of it is difficult. Clay goes on to say, "I don't want to be in a situation where I'm ever going to cheat. The way I think is not mature enough for marriage." Once again, Clay's true thoughts are revealed as he expresses his concerns about being faithful in a marriage. A.D. has received multiple warning signs from Clay about his reluctance to marry.

In A.D.'s defense, Clay should not have applied to be on a show that ends in marriage if he doesn't see himself as the marrying type. Clay admits that he is not mature enough for marriage and doesn't want to be in a situation where he might cheat. It's evident that A.D. is determined to make the relationship work because it's the closest she's come to being married, but she is blinded to the obvious red flags. Clay wants a relationship with A.D., but he needs to understand why it should lead to marriage. When A.D. tells Clay that she couldn't date him if his answer is no, Clay appears surprised, indicating his inclination to say no at the altar.

A.D. Is Humiliated at the Altar

The finale episode unfolds, and the wedding ceremony begins. A.D. arrives at the wedding fully prepared to exchange their vows, but Clay has a different agenda. Standing at the altar alongside A.D., after she utters the words "I do," Clay boldly declares, "I don't think it's responsible for me to say I do. I need to get to the point where I am 100% in. I appreciate you and know you will fight for me, but I can't say yes right now." Clay makes a bold decision and assumes that A.D. will still desire a relationship with him despite his rejection of the marriage. This action serves as Clay's most alarming red flag throughout the season. Moreover, A.D. encountered numerous red flags but overlooked them from start to finish. Despite the devastation of being rejected at the altar, it becomes evident that A.D. believed she could assist Clay in resolving his issues with his father's past infidelity and that, despite his consistent statements throughout the season, he would ultimately choose to marry her. A.D.'s reluctance to acknowledge the multitude of red flags displayed by Clay ultimately contributed to her heartbreak.

All seasons of Love is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

