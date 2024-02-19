The Big Picture AD initially saw Gravesande as a "walking red flag" due to his demeanor and focus on appearance.

Despite their engagement, AD's reservations raise doubts about their future on the show.

The couple's journey on Love Is Blind Season 6 remains uncertain as they navigate their relationship post-engagement.

We have gone full circle with Amber Desiree (aka AD) and Clay Gravesande on Season 6 of Netflix's reality dating experiment, Love Is Blind. They were initially a couple who didn't seem like they'd be a fit, but after some hurdles, they got engaged. It doesn't mean that AD always had the right feelings about Gravesande. AD spoke with US Weekly and shared what she thought of Gravesande when she first met him.

When speaking to US Weekly, she said “Oh my gosh, Clay is a walking red flag." AD went on to say that she knew from the first moment that he was an issue. “I mean, from the moment I met him, it was [like], ‘Red flag, red flag.’” One of the moments that clued the audience into that was when Gravesande was talking about his ego. “You know, my dad is one of the smoothest and suave guys I know. I looked up to my dad,” Gravesande said to AD in the pods. “I’ve always felt like as a man, I should probably emulate who you look up to the most, you know? My ego is very huge and it’s been a pro and it’s also been a con for me.”

Another moment came when Gravesande continued to ask questions about AD's appearance, something that the show is actively working against by having the singles meet each other in pods first. That is something that AD noted. “When he wanted to know about the physical and what I looked like, I think that was very telling and a huge red flag,” AD said.

Does AD and Clay Have a Future?

While we know that AD and Gravesande get engaged and seem happy, their final decision at the altar has yet to be revealed. Oftentimes, couples don't make it out of their honeymoon period where they spend time together after their island getaway away and are met with the responsibilities at home.

If AD is openly saying that she thought that Gravesande was a walking red flag from the start, does that mean that their time together doesn't make it down the aisle? Or will we be surprised by what journey the two end up on? For now, we'll have to watch as their relationship continues on Love Is Blind Season 6.

The first six episodes of Season 6 of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix. New episodes are released every Wednesday.

