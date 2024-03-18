The Big Picture Clay and A.D. are flirty friends after Love Is Blind, with hints of unresolved feelings.

A.D. had a revenge dress at the reunion, keeping distance from Clay and reclaiming power.

Uncertainty remains about their relationship status post-show, with fans speculating about their true feelings.

The new season of Love Is Blind showed Amber Desiree Smith or "A.D." falling for Clay Gravesande in the pods and he proposed on the reality series. However, the process wasn't easy for them. Clay's work schedule was a sore subject for them while they lived together. He also had the internal struggle of wanting to be a good husband, and feeling like he was doomed to repeat his father's mistakes.

It was clear that Clay started questioning if the marriage timeline of the show made sense. A.D. told him that she was committed to the process and if they didn't get married, then they wouldn't date afterward. The reunion didn't clarify whether she stuck to that. But she gave a disappointing update in a new interview.

A.D. Remains Friends With Clay Gravesande After the Love Is 'Blind' Reunion

A.D. appeared on The Viall Files and revealed what her relationship with Clay is like after he said no at the altar. "Clay and I...we're flirty friends," she revealed. "We are flirty friends, so if we see each other outside we're in each other's faces. We like hug and cuddle and we're all over each other. But again, we're friends." The host asked if she liked reminding him about what he lost. "Every chance I get," she answered quickly.

She also made it clear that her reunion dress was a revenge dress. "Wait 'til you see my reunion dress," she said. "Every chance I got to show him, like yeah." Nick Viall asked if she felt successful with that goal and she answered yes. A.D. showed up to the reunion in a sheer gown with jewels. She sat next to Clay but mostly kept her distance, sitting at the opposite end of the couch.

A.D. claimed, "a lot of weeks went by before we spoke." He eventually called her first. Clay revealed he apologized to her family for going to the altar and saying no. Nick Lachey asked him if he would do things differently now. He said A.D. is the love of his life and he made a mistake. Clay said he followed through on his promise to get therapy. A.D. teared up at this. "What am I supposed to do with that information?" she asked. Vanessa Lachey asked if she would ever date him again, and she didn't answer.

Many fans are hoping for A.D. to finally close the door for good with Clay after he repeatedly talked about possibly cheating on her one day, his comments about her gaining weight if she got pregnant and more. But it looks like she still has feelings for him and is at least flirting with him. Fans also found a video on social media of A.D. and Clay having fun at Thanksgiving together. So it's still a question of whether they only stayed as friends after their televised break up. Or if they continued their relationship, but aren't revealing that to the public. They wouldn't be the only ones putting on a different front for the cameras.

Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski started the reunion claiming their relationship continued to go strong after filming. However, Chelsea Blackwell revealed they had broken up the two times she ran into them. The reunion made it clear that the season 6 cast has a hard time staying away from each other.

All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

