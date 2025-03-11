Perfect Match takes singles that couldn't quite get things right on their first shot at "reality love" and gives them another chance to find love in front of the camera. It was a no-brainer for production company Kinetic Content to re-purpose the singles featured on their popular shows such as Love is Blind and The Ultimatum and attempt to squeeze any additional ratings or viral moments from them. It was no shock to see Amber Desiree affectionately nicknamed "AD" from season 6 pop up on Perfect Match. Audiences empathized with her heartbreak from Clay Gravesande after watching her hold out hope the entire season in the pods. AD showed up in the sexiest version of bridal white possible before a groom who immediately complimented her body, but ultimately rejected her heart.

After leaving her season, AD was a huge hit in the blogs because of a somewhat scandalous past. There were numerous inconsistencies in her background, mostly in reference to her career and employment. AD acknowledged having former boyfriends who financed her lifestyle. After leaving the vacation, Clay noticed AD wasn't committed to a formal employment schedule and that could've also contributed to his hesitance in getting to know her. AD showed up for the season 7 reunion to contribute to the experience, and to tease a mysterious boyfriend, so it was clear Kinetic Content producers favored her and audiences would be hearing more from her in the future.

The boyfriend has been revealed in a hard launch to be Love Is Blind UK's Ollie Sutherland during the LIB Season 8 reunion, when producers showed footage of Ollie proposing to his lady. The cast and fans were happy to see AD get her happy ending. But by thrusting their relationship into the spotlight, can it survive?

Ollie and AD Had Very Different Experiences On 'Love Is Blind'

Ollie's experience in the first season of Love is Blind UK was very different from AD's. Ollie took his time in the pods getting to know the ladies before he chose Demi Brown as his potential bride to be. Ollie was a smooth talker and attempted to give Demi all the reassurance she needed, but ultimately she was a smart woman who had a firm understanding of what she deserved and wanted in a partner. Fans watching the series doubted Ollie was as attracted to Demi outside the pods as he was in the pods. Demi picked up on the same energy and made the choice to choose herself. Ollie is an attractive man with a British accent to die for, so it's no surprise that he was a top choice for Perfect Match producers looking to recycle a cast that left an impression on fans.

Ollie and AD shared their Love Is Blind pod experiences when they met on Perfect Match. Both of them are attractive people in great shape, so it made perfect sense that they would be attracted to one another physically. "Even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life," Ollie shared with Today. "I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now, and I definitely attribute a lot of that to our experiences on Love Is Blind."

Ollie insists the couple were able to find a deeper connection, but when the engagement video showed up on social media over the weekend, AD seemed unable to hold her excitement long enough to allow Ollie to verbalize his proposal. AD's naive eagerness feels eerily familiar to her predicament with Clay on Love Is Blind. Although she and Ollie have more skin in the game because the proposal came after the show, there is still reason to assume the adrenaline rush from meeting another good-looking man on television and becoming a famous power couple could be the motivation for AD's exuberance. It's always difficult to gauge the authenticity of couples that meet on reality television, but a good sign could be their hesitance to join another dating reality show so quickly after dealing with rejection on the first one.

AD's Sex Appeal and Former NFL Cheerleader Status Makes Her a Fantasy

For a man coming to the United States from the UK and a completely different culture, connecting with AD, a beautiful reality star and former New England Patriots cheerleader, could be a pseudo fantasy too good to pass up. Being with AD in the states catapults Ollie to a new level of fame that it's clear he was seeking by signing up for the first season of Love Is Blind UK'. Sharing the proposal via social media and announcing their engagement at the Perfect Match reunion lets audiences and the media know that the two are ready and willing to do another publicity tour advertising their newfound relationship.

If AD and Ollie Don't Last Forever, It's Already Better Than Her and Clay

Most fans who invest time watching dating reality shows are inclined to be hopeless romantics at heart. We enjoy the drama, but deep down are hoping to be wowed by an amazing love story that reaffirms our belief in love. When AD burst into tears after being rejected at the altar on Love Is Blind, she acquired a fierce fan base committed to seeing her find her happy ever after. AD possesses a naïveté that makes audiences root for her in spite of the red flags that may be popping up all around her. Making the decision to go totally public with a relationship with another reality heartthrob who could be more into the hype of the situation than into her heart could prove to be another mistake.

AD's fans don't want to see her go through another public breakup, especially not so soon. We wish she would've opted to keep the relationship under wraps, at least until the dopamine wore off and the lights and cameras were no longer connected to their romance. But that type of rational intelligence isn't common for hopeless romantics like AD. They love hard and in full color, throwing caution to the wind and risking their hearts to the fullest extent. It's what we love about her and why we are afraid for her, but ultimately it is what makes her the beautiful bubbly spirit that Kinetic Content realized was great for ratings. All the rest of us can do is hope and pray that when the press run has finally come to an end that Ollie is a better man than Clay and if AD doesn't find her happily ever after with him, maybe she'll at least be happy and in love for a good while.