Love Is Blind stars AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland are going all out with their wedding plans! After announcing their engagement during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion on March 9, Smith and Sutherland revealed that they plan on having two ceremonies to honor both their families. While the reality couple have already chosen their wedding date, they want to keep it under wraps for now.

During the March 11, 2025, episode of Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality?, she and Sutherland shared that they are planning a wedding in the U.S. and another in the UK. The first ceremony will take place in the U.S. so that all of Smith’s family can be part of the celebration. While Sutherland’s family will attend the event as well, he wants a “big thing” in the UK for his loved ones who can’t make it to the States. Not just that, but the couple is also excited to have two big ceremonies to celebrate the happy occasion.

Sutherland appeared on Love Is Blind: UK Season 1, and Smith was part of Love Is Blind Season 6. While the couple did not meet each other in the pods, they connected while filming Netflix’s dating reality series, Perfect Match. During the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, Smith and Sutherland revealed that their respective stints on Love Is Blind helped lay the foundation of their relationship. The reality stars credited the show for helping them understand what they were looking for and communicate more openly with each other.

‘Love Is Blind’ Producer Responds to Criticism Against Season 8