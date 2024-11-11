AD Smith was a stellar romantic hopeful in Season 6 of Netflix's elevated dating series, Love Is Blind. Her patience with her partner Clay Gravesande was extraordinary, as she helped him to face his commitment phobia throughout the season. When he stood her up at the altar, it was a shocking moment, but not entirely unanticipated, as he made it clear several times that he was struggling to adjust to a life of commitment and accountability.

To his credit, Clay arrived at the Season 6 reunion episode of Love Is Blind ready to apologize and acknowledge the ways he had let AD down, not only when he was standing at the altar saying "no" to her, but throughout the whole dating and engagement process. While AD continued to behave like the gracious queen that she is, it was clear that while she was fine to forgive Clay, her feelings had been deeply hurt, and she wouldn't be forgetting his betrayal anytime soon.

But AD's recent appearance on the recent Season 7 reunion episode of Love Is Blind proved she has put heartbreak behind her. Not only did she show up looking stunning, her reactions to the mess from the Season 7 cast made the otherwise bland reunion worth watching. AD is one of the greatest personalities to come out of the dating series so far, so it was also intriguing to hear that she has recently sparked dating rumors online, although she declined to go into details. But online sleuths cannot be stopped, and rumor has it that AD might have found a new romance with a familiar face from the Love Is Blind family.

What Has AD Been Up To Since Season 6?

In an interview with Vulture, AD opened up about her dating experience shortly after she was stood up at the altar in Season 6. AD went on two dates with Matthew once filming wrapped, who she had dated in the pods and who also was the center of controversy for saying the exact same lines to both AD and Amber during their dates. However, AD made clear that the dates she went on with Matthew happened shortly after the season wrapped, and well before she saw for herself just how exactly his words matched up in the episodes. She also clarified that the first date was to allow him the opportunity to apologize for the way he treated her in the pods, and the second date was to "see what he is like outside of the pods and outside of apologies." She also added the devastating summary: "I got my answer."

AD also spoke about remaining close with Clay even after he left her at the altar. She mentioned they remain friends, even spending Thanksgiving together last year. While she firmly put a nail in the coffin as far as backsliding into a relationship again with her ex-fiance, she seemed convinced that their closeness as friends would continue. And although AD ended the interview by saying she was enjoying her independence as a single lady, it seems like her period of freedom didn't last very long.

Did AD Meet Her New Man on Another Netflix Series?

AD sparked possible rumors that she was part of the cast for another Netflix dating series when she shared several Instagram posts that placed her in a non-disclosed tropical locale in September 2024. Since AD was single, this sparked rumors that she must have joined the cast of another of Netflix's dating series, whose approach to dating differs greatly from the elevated social experiment on Love Is Blind.

Perfect Match takes singles from other Netflix reality series like The Circle, Too Hot To Handle, and Love Is Blind, and sends them on a vacation to mix and mingle among themselves while choosing partners to test romantic connections with while facing certain games and tests from the producers. The experience is certainly not the same rush down the aisle as occurs in Love Is Blind, and is much more aligned with Too Hot To Handle as far as the level of commitment anticipated between contestants. However, AD always moves like royalty, and it seems possible that she may have landed herself a prince-charming even on a series meant to encourage vacation flings.

AD Has Been Linked to This 'Love Is Blind: UK' Cutie

Rumor has it AD met a contestant from Love Is Blind: UK while filming Season 3 of Perfect Match together. Which would explain her reluctance to speak about the relationship at the Season 7 reunion of Love Is Blind, since she would be under a Non-Disclosure Agreement with Netflix not to reveal what happened during filming. And even though AD has kept her word, internet sleuths have already deduced who it is likely the lucky bachelor was.

In October 2024, a TikTok account shared a video of the AD at a restaurant, apparently on a date. It appears that the gentleman she was with is Love Is Blind: UK contestant Ollie Sutherland, who almost made it down the aisle himself during his season, before his fianceé Demi left him at the altar. Since he has experienced the Love Is Blind process, and arguably benefited greatly from learning how to communicate in an open and honest way with his fianceé on the series, it seems possible that Ollie could have learned enough from the experience to earn the love and respect of a baddie like AD.

Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

