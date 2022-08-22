Season 2 of Netflix's hit reality dating show Love is Blind concluded back in February, but it's not quite time to move on from the couples yet. The trailer for this season's After the Altar gives a peak at what the Pod Squad has gotten up to in the time between filming and their reunion. Much like last year's special, the moments of happiness between the former pod mates and current couples are balanced out by a load of drama. Along with the trailer, the reunion finally got a release date as it's now slated to arrive on Netflix on September 16.

Much of the spotlight for Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 will be on the two couples that actually exchanged vows at the end of the show - Nick and Danielle and Jarrette and Iyana. The former seem to be thriving as a married couple outside the confines of the show with Nick even offering advice to fellow members of the Pod Squad. Jarrette and Iyana, however, seem to find marriage to be a lot rockier. Iyana calls Jarrette's maturity into question, confiding in other contestants about their troubles. It's hinted heavily that they may not make it as a long term couple, but a visit to their old pod mates may be just what's needed.

For the rest of the Pod Squad, the special marks one last occasion to explore what they have with each other and talk through where they are after the experiment. The trailer sets up for sparks to ignite once again as several of the pod mates find potential love with other partners or with the person that originally left them at the altar. At the same time, because this is reality television, a reunion means a revival of old grudges, creating one last bit of drama before a new Pod Squad comes in.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The 10 Best Reality Shows Like 'Love is Blind'

Like last year, Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 consists of three separate 45-minute episodes to cap off the season. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Kimberly Goodman are all on board to executive produce the special which hails from Kinetic Content.

The larger Love is Blind franchise has been a reality television gold mine for Netlfix since the first season premiered in 2020. While the premise has received its fair share of criticism, it's one of the streamer's most popular programs. In the week of the finale's release, the dating competition became Netflix's number one show, encouraging the decision to greenlight a second season. So beloved has the show remained that it's now on the hook for three more seasons after a renewal earlier this year and it has both a Brazilian and Japanese adaptation.

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 comes to Netflix on September 16. Check out the trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for the three-part special: