Shaina Hurley, known for her appearance on Love Is Blind Season 2, faced a daunting challenge during her pregnancy that we’re just finding out about now. Hurley was diagnosed with Stage 2 cervical cancer while three months pregnant with her first child. Despite having no symptoms, the former reality star received the diagnosis following an abnormal pap smear at eight weeks.

Doctors recommended procedures to treat the cancer, however Hurley, prioritizing her pregnancy, chose to delay aggressive treatments to protect her baby. The know-how of this all comes after her recent exclusive interview with People where Hurley detailed all that she went through. At 22 weeks, she underwent a laparoscopic surgery to check if the cancer had spread, which fortunately it hadn't, though doctors still recommended chemotherapy.

Hurley continued to opt against chemotherapy and chose to trust her instincts and her faith for the sake of her child and carried her pregnancy to 37-and-a-half weeks. She eventually ended up delivering a healthy son named Yiorgos David and after that moved forward with chemo. While she is cancer-free now, her troubles didn’t exactly end here.

Shaina Hurley’s Medical Troubles Didn’t End After Her Delivery and Chemotherapy

Close

Shortly after giving birth, Hurley experienced a mini-stroke which further added to the problems — however, she ended up recovering fully. A subsequent cold knife conization surgery, intended to remove the remaining cancer also initially failed and that ended up requiring a second procedure. Thankfully, in June 2024, Hurley had a successful second procedure and was declared cancer-free.

However, for the next few years, Hurley has to be extra vigilant and will go to the doctor every three months for checkups. From a medical perspective, Hurley has to wait for a year from her last surgery to make sure her body is doing fully okay. She went on to express her sentiments about this in the following words:

"We have to wait a year officially from the last surgery, just to make sure my body is okay. But we do want more babies. For now, I'm focusing on being a mom and taking it day by day."

Upon asking what her daily routine looks like now, she went on to mention Love Is Blind Season 3 contestant Zainab Jaffery, who recently visited her in Chicago. She mentioned opening up to her but Hurley made it pretty clear that it was an extremely tough time for her and she chose to remain silent and private about it on purpose. Instead, her focus was on pulling strength from her “relationship with the Lord.”

Love Is Blind Season 7 is expected to premiere in the upcoming fall. Going through medical emergencies piling up like this can be extremely stressful but the way Hurley has handled things so far is inspiring to so many! Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

