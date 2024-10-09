Despite being called Love is Blind, the show doesn't seem to be doing a good job when it comes to producing lifetime partners. But this couple from season 1 seems to be entering the next chapter of their love story. Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike have announced that they will be having their first child since their marriage in season 1 of the reality series. This is huge news considering that Pike revealed in the show that she was in financial debt.

During their appearance on The Love Seat podcast, hosted by their season 1 co-stars, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, the couple announced that they're expecting. Amber and Matt shared a bit of a life update since their time on the show. Both revealed that they're in a better place financially as Matt found a new job while she returned to school. Then it was revealed that during the summer break, she found out about the pregnancy.

While they're now in a good place in their relationship, there have been times when they've considered splitting. Pike revealed at the Reunion special that they almost broke up as the two had different expectations of what they wanted in the relationship, and despite being married, they were still learning from each other.

Amber's Financial Debt, Explained

When Barnett and Pike got together in season 1, the ex-Tank mechanic revealed that she had never graduated from college, and she was in financial debt. When asked how much she owed, she said it was around $20,000. In the reunion special, Pike showed gratitude to her husband, stating that she was financially dependent on him, which was a first for her.

During the After the Altar special, Barnett revealed that he sold his home to help pay his wife's student debt and has since lived at Pike's apartment. Due to their new living arrangement, they're not in a position to have a kid as he felt like it wasn't suitable for a baby.

Love is Blind Season 1 featured six couples, but only two got married and remain together to this day. The first season was a success as it received a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Structured Reality Program" and "Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program." And while not many of the couples remained together, the show remained popular as more installments were produced and is currently in its 7th season.

All seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.