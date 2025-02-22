Love Is Blind Season 6 star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith is stepping into a brand-new role as a podcast host — and fans of reality television can’t wait to join her on this exciting journey! The show’s fans are already familiar with her vivacious energy and now as the trailer goes, her genuine curiosity about love and pop culture will help her take things to the next level!

The SiriusXM podcast is being called What’s the Reality, and is all set to premiere on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The show promises to explore “love culture” and the drama that keeps fans glued to their screens. The podcast will also offer weekly discussions featuring notable guests, including former cast members of Love Is Blind, The Traitors, Love Island, and other trending reality shows. According to AD, What’s the Reality is designed to feel like a group chat between friends — except this time, the audience is invited to listen in. In her official announcement video where AD is teasing the show’s theme, she playfully states:

“Y’all ever wonder what really goes down in the group chat? Well, this is a place where we add you to the chat.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE about the same, AD went on to share how excited she is for this next chapter in her career, in the following words:

“I’m thrilled to finally bring this show to life! Nothing I love more than a good yap session with my TV friends, and fan favorites from shows everyone can’t stop talking about! I hope people will welcome me back into their lives in such a fun way.”

‘Love Is Blind’ Remains a Bittersweet Memory for AD