With seven seasons under its belt (an eighth in February 2025) and multiple iterations in different countries, Love is Blind has quickly become one of the most popular reality TV dating shows. While Netflix has a few, it’s arguably the best on the streamer.

The show’s premise is unique, requiring that cast members form deep, emotional bonds and get engaged prior to meeting in person or even knowing what the other person looks like. The journey through every season as singles meet, fall in love, go on vacation, plan weddings, and either get married or not, has fans glued to their screens. There are many reasons the show is so captivating.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Showrunner Chris Coelen Directors Chris Coelen Cast See All Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey

Micah Lussier

Chelsea Griffin Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Writers Chris Coelen

10 Couples That Have Actually Lasted

10 Marriages Are Still Going Strong

Image via Netflix

Unlike many other reality dating shows where most couples have split, Love is Blind has an impressive track record. There have been 13 marriages since the show’s first seven seasons. So far, only three of them have ended in divorce, one most recently from season seven. Two of the couples have been married since the first season, both celebrating their sixth wedding anniversaries in November 2024.

Several Love is Blind married couples also have babies or are expecting. Many have also remained friends with other couples from their seasons, like Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi from season four. They showed photos of the four of them vacationing together during their reunion special. While the premise might seem bizarre, the experiment has actually worked and Love is Blind is one of the best reality dating shows of all time thanks to not just successful weddings, but lasting marriages.

9 Focus On Building Emotional Connections

They Can't See One Another Until After An Engagement

Image via Netflix

What fans love about the premise of Love is Blind is that singles are encouraged to only talk with one another from secluded pods. They can hear each other’s voices but can’t see one another. This forces them to talk openly and honestly about their lives, their motivations, families, values, and interests. It completely removes the aspect of physical appearance, even race, from the equation.

While some cast members have discussed looks, it’s encouraged that they don’t. Some couples, like Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre, stayed true to that and had no preconceived notions about what the other looked like before the big reveal. It’s a refreshing take that removes any biases about someone’s facial features, race, body type, even how they dress or carry themselves.

8 Stirring Up Drama With Meet & Greet Parties

Singles Strut Their Stuff And Cause Problems

Image via Netflix

While Love is Blind is all about love, in the end, fans can’t deny that it’s also about the drama, making it one of the best guilty pleasure shows. There are instances where people want to call out others once they meet in person, especially when singles who weren’t coupled up are invited to join. This often leads to men and women revealing how deep their connection was with a now coupled person, or one-half of a couple realizing they are more physically attracted to someone they didn’t choose.

There are also instances where people bring up conversations they had or heard back in the suite that didn’t sit well with them. One of the most notable situations was in Love is Blind: UK’s inaugural season when Benaiah Grunewald Brydie confronted Sam Klein about the awful comments he made about Nicole Stevens when he was with the guys. There was also the drama in season five when Lydia Arleen Velez Gonzalez learned that her ex-boyfriend Uche Okoroha was on the show, and he proceeded to try and warn her fiancé, James “Milton” Johnson IV, about her. It makes for juicy post-show conversation.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Love is Blind: UK Release Date August 7, 2024 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Cast Emma Willis, Matt Willis Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

7 Love Triangle Drama

Three's A Crowd

Image via Netflix

Love triangles are inevitable in a set-up like Love is Blind where singles talk with many different people and end up making connections with more than one. Every season sees a few situations where someone is forced to choose between one person or another, and they are torn about what to do. No matter which they choose, the other person always shows up at a party after, which results in lots of drama and some of the best fights on Love is Blind. But there’s even drama in the pods when these choices are made, too.

One of the most memorable situations was with Jimmy Presnell, who chose Chelsea Blackwell over Jessica Vestal. Many believe he made this decision because she mentioned that people say she resembles Megan Fox. After meeting Jessica in person, it was evident that he was very attracted to her. The first, however, was with Matthew Barnett, who chose Amber Pike. The other woman with whom he connected, Jessica Batten, then said yes to Mark Cuevas but proceeded to try and question Barnett’s decision the entire time they all got together, causing friction. The love triangles are one part of the show fans always look forward to seeing play out.

6 Second Chance Options

Make Up For Mistakes