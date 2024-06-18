After the immediate success of Love Is Blind upon its release in 2020, the Netflix hit was further expanded into multiple versions set outside the U.S. One of them being Love Is Blind: Brazil, which follows the same format as its predecessor, matching singles who are ready to tie the knot sight unseen. Instead of being presented by the Lacheys, it is hosted by celebrity couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, who are both established actors in Brazil and have found love while working on soap operas together.

This international iteration of the show quickly became just as popular as the American version and is now headed toward its fourth season. However, given that several couples that got hitched in previous seasons have since filed for divorce, the upcoming batch of episodes will be a little different from previous editions. The contestants that will be joining Season 4 have all been either previously married or had failed engagements. Now that they are ready to give love a second chance, they hope to find the right person while participating in this matchmaking experiment. Ahead of the reality show's return, here are some details about when it will be landing on Netflix.

Love Is Blind Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Image via Netflix

The first few episodes of Love Is Blind: Brazil - A Fresh Start will come out on June 19, meaning that it is almost time to catch up on the new love stories that will take place this season.

Season 3 came out less than one year ago, featuring most couples saying "yes" at the altar. However, many of the contestants who did make it down the aisle in Season 3 have not remained together. The only two couples that are still going strong are Agata Moura and Renan Justino, who have recently renewed their vows in a stunning ceremony, as well as Maria Carolina Caporusso and Menandro Rosa.

Is 'Love Is Blind: Brazil' Season 4 Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

Yes, the show will be streaming online through Netflix, the official home for every edition of Love Is Blind. Similarly to previous seasons of Love Is Blind: Brazil, you will only be able to watch the reality show via Netflix. Although there were certain times that the season finales aired on YouTube, Netflix has since incorporated live streams onto the platform. Thus, the reunions will also be exclusively available through the streaming service. This also allows for there to be English subtitles for audiences who aren't proficient in Portuguese and want to know whether the couples they've seen go from the pods to the altar are still together.

Can You Watch 'Love Is Blind: Brazil' Season 4 Without Netflix?

Image via Netflix

As previously mentioned, there is no other way to watch Love Is Blind: Brazil - A Fresh Start without a Netflix subscription. For those who are considering which plan to choose from, here is a detailed breakdown:

Plan What is included? Cost Standard with ads Ad-support access to most films, TV shows, and mobile games available on the platform.

Up to two devices can use the same account at a time.

Watch content in Full HD resolution.

Download films and TV shows from up to two devices at a time. $6.99 per month Standard Unlimited, ad-free access to films, TV shows, and mobile games available on the platform

Up to two devices can use the same account at a time

Watch content in Full HD resolution.

Download films and TV shows from up to two devices at a time.

Option to add an extra member to the plan, who does not live in your house (must pay an extra fee of $7.99 per month). $15.49 per month Premium Unlimited, ad-free access to films, TV shows, and mobile games available on the platform

Watch content in Ultra HD resolution.

Up to four devices can use the same account at a time.

Download films and TV shows from up to six devices at a time.

Option to add two extra members to the plan, who do not live in your house (must pay an extra fee of $7.99 per month).

Netflix spatial audio $22.99 per month

Watch on Netflix

Watch the Trailer for 'Love Is Blind: Brazil' Season 4

The official trailer for Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 came out May 22, and it gives viewers an inside glimpse at the latest edition of the show. The clips start off with the contestants arriving at the pods, where they might have the chance to find love a second time. As hosts Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz welcome new participants into the experiment, they wish them the best on their quest for a serious relationship outside the hectic, face-to-face dating scene. With several contestants chatting with other men and women that have similar interests or walk-of-life, everyone feels anxious at the possibility of leaving the show with a new spouse. Although the trailer hints at a few of them who have been proposed to, it is only when the couples go out on their honeymoon and live for a few weeks together that they will finally come to a decision about saying "yes" to their match at the altar.

For a more detailed look at what this season will be about, here is the official synopsis provided by Netflix:

All contestants on Love Is Blind: Brazil – A Fresh Start have already been in serious relationships but they still haven't gotten their happy ending. Is it finally their turn? This season's cast is made up of people who are divorced, separated, or got engaged but never made it to the altar. Now they're seeking the right partner, but they'll have to have the courage to (re)open their hearts.

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Love Is Blind: Brazil' Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Although the first episodes will come out on June 19, Season 4 will release the remaining episodes in two more sections. See the schedule below to know when each Part 2 and Part 3 will drop on Netflix:

Release Date Part 1 June 19, 2024 Part 2 June 26, 2024 Part 3 July 3, 2024

The official number of episodes for this season has yet to be revealed, but considering that previous seasons had 11 each, Season 4 will likely have the same number.

Other International 'Love Is Blind' Editions to Watch Next'

Although Love Is Blind: Brazil has the most seasons out of any international iteration of the reality show, it doesn't mean that other versions of the show are less worth the watch. Here are two other editions of the Netflix hit to add to the watch list.

'Love Is Blind: Sweden' (2024)

Close

Hosted by Jessica Almenäs, the Swedish version of Love Is Blind has singles from all over the country joining the experiment in the hopes of getting engaged and married by the end of the show. Season 1 came out earlier this year, and its finale was probably one of the most shocking of the reality franchise. Without giving too much away, a participant was rumored to be awaiting a child with a previous partner while getting to know his soon-to-be wife outside the pods.

Watch on Netflix

'Love Is Blind: Japan' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Hosted by Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya, Love Is Blind: Japan is probably the least dramatic iteration of the franchise, with singles taking their time to get to know each other before proposing. With a few of them actually making it to the altar, there is a lot to cherish about the interpersonal connections. The age ranges in the Japan version are much greater than other editions of the show, with some participants in their early 20s while others might be in their 50s. As these pairings from within different age groups fall in love through a wall, their dynamics are impacted by their outlook on wanting or not to have kids right away.

Although the show was renewed for a Season 2, it was unfortunately cancelled by the streaming service, leaving fans disappointed that they wouldn't be able to see more Japanes couples pairing up.

Watch on Netflix