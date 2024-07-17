Content Warning: The following contains discussions of sexual assault.

The Big Picture Love Is Blind: Brazil's reunion episode revealed a shocking case of sexual assault, mishandling a serious issue with inappropriate lightness.

Ingrid bravely shared her traumatic experience with Leandro on air, highlighting the need for better sensitivity and care in reality show production.

The franchise must do better in providing support and handling delicate matters, as shown by past incidents of sexual assault claims.

The reunion episode of any season of Love Is Blind is frequently the most awaited by viewers. Recorded and dropped some time after all couples have already said their yeses and nos at the altar, the reunion gives audiences a glimpse into the participants' lives post-experiment and lets us into some seriously juicy gossip about who has broken up with whom and why. However, the most recent reunion episode of Love Is Blind: Brazil showed a side to romantic relationships that is a lot uglier than many of us care to admit. And what's worse, it did so in a way that did not befit the seriousness of the issue at hand. To put it simply, Love Is Blind: Brazil had to deal with a matter of sexual assault committed by one participant against another, and when the horror of this story came to light during the reunion, neither hosts Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo nor the rest of the production team knew what to do about it.

It all started when Ingrid Santa Rita was asked about what became of her marriage to Leandro Marçal. Seemingly one of the most well-adjusted couples of the entire season, despite a few issues, it was a surprise when they revealed that they are no longer together. After being given a hammer to smash her wedding day photo, Ingrid went on to air a series of grievances with her ex-husband, such as his inability to aid her in renovating her home. All of this culminated with her finally revealing that Leandro sexually assaulted her in her sleep for at least a week during their short-lived marriage and crying copiously as she asked him to name what he had done to her. The moment is shocking and disturbing in and of itself. However, shown without any kind of content warning and carelessly shoved in between jokes about Patrick Ribeiro's baldness and Ariela Carasso's over-the-top reactions, it becomes completely disheartening.

Ingrid's Pain Was Shoved in Between Much Lighter Segments

The reunion started normal enough. Patrick and Marília Pinheiro went first, revealing that they decided to put an end to their relationship due to a simple lack of compatibility after agreeing to say not yet at the altar. Then, Queiroz and Toledo asked Muriel De Aquino Silva and Gabriel Kaled, a couple that was formed after the end of the pod phase, to tell viewers a little bit about their upcoming wedding. Everything was perfectly fine and there were no signs that something distressing was about to come. When Ingrid started to talk, it was clear that, much like viewers, no other participant had any idea what she was about to say.

"When I chose you as a husband, I imagined that, since you have three sisters, you'd know what not to do," Ingrid stated before going on to recount how Leandro waited for her to go to sleep to start making sexual advances. She also spoke of how she started to sleep with more clothes on and moved to the couch to avoid him, all to no avail. The situation escalated until, one day, Ingrid's two daughters found her screaming on the floor, telling Leandro not to touch her. While he makes a point of denying many of Ingrid's allegations about his lack of contribution to the renovation efforts and his family's rudeness, Leandro never once stands up against the rape allegations. Instead, he simply states that he knows that what he did was wrong and claims to have apologized to Ingrid, to which we say: that's not enough.

The back and forth between Ingrid and Leandro continues until she, visibly shaken, decides to walk away from the stage. Queiroz and Toledo then make a whole speech about how they take sexual violence very seriously and how such things can't be tolerated. With Ingrid gone, they politely tell Leandro to exit the stage as well and announce that they must move on with the show. Renata Giaffredo and Alexandre Thomaz go on to talk about their successful non-monogamous relationship. Throughout the rest of the episode, Ingrid's story lingers as a ghost as participants and hosts discuss whether Ariela was right to be mad at Evandro for having kept one of his children a secret and joke about Patrick's new hair implant. It's hard to pay attention, and it's hard to embrace the levity of these discussions with such a terrible tale echoing at the back of our minds. Was there seriously no better way to broach such a topic?

'Love Is Blind: Brazil' Should Have Presented Ingrid's Story With More Care

Image via Netflix

What happened at Love Is Blind: Brazil's reunion has, of course, taken the Brazilian internet and media by storm. Netflix and production company Endemol Shine issued a joint statement to local entertainment website Splash Uol claiming that participants have complete professional support while recording the show and that "the presented claims are being investigated by the competent authorities." In the same story, Camila Queiroz said that "from the moment we received the news, we have been talking with and supporting Ingrid in all possible ways." Ingrid, who was embraced by her female colleagues while telling her story during the reunion, also received support on social media from Marília and from her eldest daughter, Rafaela, a cousin whom she adopted to help escape a similarly abusive situation at home. While this is all very heartwarming, at least as far as something involving sexual assault can be, it's hard to shake the feeling that Ingrid's story should have been handled with a bit more care.

While Love Is Blind: Brazil can get a bit steamier with its make-out scenes, the cameras are not in the room with them every time they are asleep or having intercourse. Love Is Blind is not a 24/7 kind of show like Big Brother. Furthermore, Ingrid's assault took place after the cameras had already stopped rolling. However, when it comes to presenting such a story to a wide, international audience, other measures should have been taken. For starters, she could've told her story in a separate segment, perhaps in a one-to-one interview with Camila alone, followed by information on how women can look for help in these scenarios; there could've been a little sensitivity involved in the filming and editing process.

Another problem is the complete lack of a content warning for viewers that might have trouble with memories of sexual assault. At the very least, a sign should've been added at the start of the show so that viewers that might be triggered by stories such as Ingrid's could prepare themselves for what was about to come. This would also help set the tone of the show. With a warning, no one would be caught off guard laughing at Marília and Patrick's shenanigans, nor even at Ingrid's claims about Leandro being impotent, just to then lose their footing when the bomb dropped. Netflix's choices impacted not only Ingrid and viewers, but also the reunion episode's very own atmosphere, as it was hard to keep things light after something so terrible came completely out of nowhere.

This Isn't the First Time 'Love Is Blind's Production Has Faced Issues

All of this is made worse by the fact that this is not the first time that the Love Is Blind franchise has been hit with claims of sexual assault. In 2023, American Season 5 participant Tran Dang, who was not featured in the episodes, filed a lawsuit against production company Kinetic Content in which she stated that her fiancé sexually assaulted her on set and that the crew did nothing to stop him. Her lawsuit also includes issues with the working conditions on the reality show's set, which is also nothing new, but the core complaint centers around her being touched without her consent. Speaking with People, Love Is Blind's creator Chris Coelen has stated that no participant has ever claimed to feel unsafe on the show nor brought any wrongdoing to their attention. Still, if Dang was assaulted on set like she says, did she really need to say anything?

When it comes to Ingrid and Leandro's case, things are a lot different. Indeed, the assault did not happen on set. Still, something went very wrong when it was time to tell audiences what went down. In the end, Love Is Blind: Brazil also failed Ingrid, even though there was nothing they could've done to stop Leandro from assaulting her. They revictimized her by putting her in the position of facing the man that assaulted her purely for entertainment's sake. What remains from both these stories is that the franchise needs to do better by its reality stars, both when it comes to their treatment on set and when asking them to open up about their feelings and trauma to the whole world.

