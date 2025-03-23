What started off as a boring Love Is Blind season, quickly became a prime example of one of the biggest issues in the dating scene currently. Season 8 contained the largest group of singles to appear on the show. In the season premiere, fans were introduced to 32 singles, ranging from 26 to 43 years of age, and all from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area. There were more pod episodes than in previous seasons. The extra episodes kept viewers in the dark up until the mid-season return, adding to the slow-paced feel.

For the most part, though, most couples seemed promising by the mid-season finale. However, once the series returned, the boring season quickly picked up the pace as the men started showcasing their true colors and life outside the pods proved to be more tumultuous than ever. Interestingly, it's no coincidence that the interest in “nice,” suitable males in the show has dwindled and, according to the production team, there might be a good reason for the downfall of quality men on the series.

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Men Didn't Seem Involved for the Right Reasons