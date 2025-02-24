Let's get this out of the way at the top. Reality show casting is not an easy job. The individuals who make it their career deserve their flowers. Not only do they have to find the right mix of real people to participate in whatever experiment they're casting, but they also have to be television-ready. These real people have to be interesting. They have to have that spark. And they have to chemistry that spills across the screen. Once upon a time, many reality shows focused their casting on models, actors, and more that just so happened to make LA their home. It infuriated fans. Just look at the discourse over the years by the hardcore fans when Survivor and Big Brother would drop in recruits who had no right playing the game they love. As that recruitment process has evolved away from that, those shows have improved, and the castings have reflected the reality of the world better.

When it comes to Love Is Blind, the casting process seems to be very different and lives in a world of its own. Call it recruiting, call it scouting, call it whatever you want, when Love Is Blind gathers their local singles to whisk away into the most fascinating dating experiment ever created, the process is a bit unorthodox. The series has multiple Emmy nominations for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. “Outreach is essential because we have to get the word out on a local level. We want reporters, politicians, realtors," Donna Driscoll revealed. Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen revealed, "We want to make that tent as big as possible, to get as broad a cross-section of people as possible." But with Love Is Blind, they're relying too much on outreach, especially with a show that's been on for eight seasons.

What are 'Love Is Blind' Casting's Current Procedures?

When Season 7 came out, casting director Donna Driscoll revealed, "One of the unorthodox things about the Love Is Blind cast is that the look of the cast isn't at the forefront of my mind whenever we’re finding [talent]." They prioritize "everyday people" over influencers and models, looking for those with a "readiness for marriage." While many fans may refute some of these facts, the process is inherently different from other reality shows. Driscoll notes that they don't want to hear how someone will make a great villain or is fame-hungry. So, perhaps that's why Lauren O'Brien's mysterious man has yet to make the edit.

Compatibility is a major factor of the show. Driscoll relates the Q&As from the application process as a precursor of what may come in the pods. She says they're essentially "preparing themselves" for the experiment. Though she claims it is not the driving force to be cast, it is certainly something in the forefront. At the end of the day, the goal is not only to see engagements but to watch the couples walk down the altar.

For a show like Love Is Blind, the singles need to find their perfect match who fits the profile of what they might be searching for in the real world. So, if the ladies of the Twin Cities state that they tend to fall for white men with brown hair, well, don't be surprised when you can't tell them apart. Not an excuse. There is still accountability that must be taken when it comes to diversity on Love Is Blind, but sometimes, when it comes to love, singles know what they like! The connection may be blind, but the experiment also proves that love will eventually see their future partner who they have to have some semblance of attraction towards.

Recruitment Is Not the Worst Thing