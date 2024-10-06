Love Is Blind Season 6 alum Chelsea Blackwell has revealed a major update in her personal life. Her love story with Jimmy Presnell might not have ended well, but the reality star has moved on! Blackwell recently took to social media to let her fans know that she has a new man in her life. The boyfriend’s name is Tim Teeter and Blackwell made their relationship official by sharing romantic photos of the two of them from a sunset shoot in Charlotte.

On October 1, 2024, Blackwell shared the update on Instagram with the caption: “Me & T.” While Teeter's Instagram profile remains private, Blackwell proudly tagged her new beau and showed off his neck tattoos and long hair. For now, Blackwell has decided to keep the details of their relationship under wraps, including how long they have been together. Judging by the fact that one of Blackwell's cryptic TikToks had a mysterious tattooed hand tucking her hair behind her ears, it is safe to say that the couple has been going out at least since August 30, 2024.

Another detail mentioned on Teeter's Instagram profile is his business. He runs a luxury car import and rental company named "Luxe Imports." As soon as Blackwell posted, support poured in from her Love Is Blind co-stars. Amy Cortes and Jessica Vestal were among the first ones to cheer for her! Vestal commented, "Our queen is finally getting the treatment she deserves," while Cortes asked Blackwell to plan a double date with her.

This Is Chelsea Blackwell’s Fresh Start After Her Televised Heartbreak

Like many others, Blackwell's journey on Love Is Blind wasn't an easy one. Her engagement to Jimmy Presnell during Season 6 was cut short after Presnell called off the wedding after her past relationships became an issue for him. PEOPLE reported that the couple did try to make amends and attempted a brief reconciliation, but the two of them ultimately went their separate ways after some time. Speaking candidly about the breakup, Blackwell claimed she was blindsided and shared how they had been discussing wedding plans just before things fell apart.

Following her split from Presnell, Blackwell sought therapy to navigate the emotional aftermath of the show. While answering a fan's question on her Instagram story, Blackwell mentioned she never thought she "needed" therapy. However, since then, she has been open about therapy's transformative power because it allowed her to address her inner struggles and embrace self-love in a way she never felt before.

As far as their current dynamic goes, Blackwell and Presnell definitely did not end their relationship on good terms. However, since then, the two have developed a good friendship. While speaking to E! News, Blackwell talked about how he supported her as the show aired, even after their breakup. Presnell echoed his ex’s sentiments and added that they have each other’s back.

Love is Blind Season 7 premiered Wednesday, October 2, 2024. Previous episodes and seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

