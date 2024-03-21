The Big Picture Chelsea appeared insecure and hypocritical regarding her friendship with an ex, causing tension between her and Jimmy.

Chelsea's ex is married, resides in another state, and doesn't have as frequent contact with her as Jimmy with his friends.

Jimmy's behavior was inconsistent with his words on the show, and Chelsea revealed conflicting details about his partying habits and engagement.

Season 6 of Love Is Blind not only painted Chelsea Blackwell as insecure but also as a hypocrite. Every time her ex-fiance, Jimmy Presnell, talked about being friends with women, he mentioned Chelsea was friends with an ex-boyfriend. However, she has made it clear repeatedly that she doesn't hang out with that person like Jimmy does with his friends. This came up one last time at the reality show's reunion and Chelsea shut his comment down quickly.

It's obviously a sore spot between them. So what went on with Chelsea's call to her ex to announce her engagement to Jimmy? How often is she in contact with this person and is it comparable to Jimmy's situation? She explains her dynamic with this ex in an interview, and it does sound different from Jimmy's point of view.

Chelsea's Says Her Ex Is Married and Lives In Another State

Chelsea has been trying to clear her name after facing so much backlash from fans. She explained her dynamic with this person on The Viall Files. "I wasn't getting the respect that I was giving him," she explained. Chelsea felt like asking a woman he previously hooked up with for advice on their relationship was crossing a boundary. "Are we gonna be in couple's therapy with her?" she joked.

"I have a friendship with my ex-boyfriend so [...] I wasn't trying to be a hypocrite," she said. "But I respect Jimmy and I wasn't--I FaceTimed him when I got engaged because I was so excited for him to meet Jimmy, and we have this very...we have a good friendship. He's married, has a baby, and I was very respectful of Jimmy. And I'm not texting him. I'm not calling him. He lives in a different state."

Jimmy responded by talking about their argument on the Netflix show where Chelsea outed his secret. "I'm a little sassy, I don't know," he admitted. "I 100 percent will take a step back, but in that moment I was not willing to because I felt like my back was against the wall. And I knew where that conversation was going." The salesman wore a hat that read, "Not willing to take a step back" during this interview with Nick Viall.

Chelsea also claimed that Jimmy liked to go out a lot, which was against what he said in the pods. Jimmy denied being into partying. However, it came out in this interview that he was in Las Vegas being paid to appear at a pool party. It also looked like he was interviewing at a bar. Chelsea accepted that Jimmy was going "die on this hill" and that he went out once while they were engaged. She revealed one of her best friends knew him from college and was "shocked" they got engaged because he's known for going out often. The flight attendant claimed he seemed more concerned about hanging out with the men from the pods than about their relationship. Chelsea said they didn't talk for six months after they broke up, then had coffee to discuss their issues. Now they're friends.

