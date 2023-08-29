The Big Picture Love Is Blind introduced a fresh format to reality TV dating shows, gaining success and a dedicated fan base.

Every season of Love Is Blind introduces new singles willing to get engaged to someone they haven't seen. They date in pods instead and talk through a wall. If they find a connection, someone proposes and the rest of the season follows the couples until decision day. They decide at the altar in front of their loved ones if they'll get married or break up.

It gave a fresh format to reality TV dating shows, and is going strong. The stars of the shows usually have a career in social media or appear on other Netflix shows like Perfect Match. But Chelsea Griffin from season 4 is making a groundbreaking career move by joining the casting team.

Chelsea Griffin Wants Normal People on Love Is Blind

Image via Entertainment Weekly

Chelsea makes a surprising move going from cast member on the dating show to joining the casting team. "I just don't feel like I would've gotten the opportunity to be on Love is Blind if it wasn't for an awesome casting team and process," she told PEOPLE. "I've always had the kind of passion for helping people. And after I went on the show I was like, ‘You know what? They were amazing and I really do think the show has really, really awesome potential for such great success, if it's casted well.’ And I was like, ‘I kind of want to be a part of that.’"

Chelsea said she wants to give future cast members "little love notes" to help them along the process. Her experience made her want to assure people while they wait to get an update on their application. So what is the former speech-language pathologist looking for in future stars? "We really are looking for the normal, just kind of people that are living their life that have given up on love, that aren't looking for fame or for time on a television screen," she explained. "And I'm really, really hoping and wishing that those people get this opportunity."

It's hard to stand out from the crowd when applying to the popular series. Chelsea revealed she wrote a poem about being ready to be a wife. But applicants should also submit a video. "I think it's important to continue to have the video and the applications because it's more personal," she explained. "And I feel like they kind of got to know or just see me. And it was kind of a funny moment or entertaining. I mean really, you kind of want to stick out in some ways."

Chelsea married Kwame Appiah on Love Is Blind Season 4

Image via Netflix

Season 4 showed Chelsea sick of dating apps and ready to find her husband. She met Kwame Appiah in the pods and knew right away she wanted to move forward with him. He was less sure because he also made a connection with Micah Lussier. Micah chose Paul Peden, and they got engaged. Kwame was hurt but then proposed to Chelsea.

Chelsea and Kwame's biggest issue during their engagement was their different preferences in location. Kwame lived in Portland and wanted to stay there. Chelsea wanted to live in Seattle. They also seemed to have different timelines when it comes to children. Chelsea was of the mindset the sooner, the better. Kwame wanted to wait and travel first.

The season ended with the couple getting married and were still together at the reunion. Kwame and Micah rehashed the hurtful joke Micah made about a failed engagement on the cast trip. They spent a lot of time talking about it and Chelsea gave her reaction to the scene. Kwame was apologetic for getting so upset about the comment.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 premieres on Friday, September 1 on Netflix. The trailer shows the cast reuniting to play flag football. "I'm so proud of how far we've come this year," Chelsea says in a scene while sitting next to Kwame. We usually catch up with married couples, and the special gives an opportunity for the former couples to get some closure after their breakups.