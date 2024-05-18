The Big Picture Clay Gravesande made a TikTok with Celina Powell.

Clay's mom addressed the scandal.

A.D. no longer talks to Clay or his family.

It's been a year since the finale of Love Is Blind season 6. One couple married while others had a more complicated resolution to their stories on the reality series. Clay Gravesande rejected Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith at the alter but wanted to go to therapy to work on himself for the relationship. A.D. refused to keep dating him, however, she kept in touch with him and his family after filming.

Fans got a surprising update from Clay this week. He made a TikTok video with Celina Powell, a socialite linked to several rappers. This led to a lot of conversation about whether this was surprising for the entrepreneur and if A.D. was still in contact with him. This is how he handled the backlash.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Clay Gravesande Parts Ways With Celina Powell

Image via Netflix

Celina previously claimed she was pregnant by Offset in 2017 while Cardi B was pregnant. She later admitted this was a lie. She also accused Snoop Dog of cheating on his wife in a YouTube video, which he denied. So it was scandalous when Clay appeared in bed with her as she lip-synced to a sound about wanting his baby in a TikTok.

Word of the relationship got back to Clay's mom, Margarita, and she addressed it after people sent her Celina's videos. "Clayton Alexander, you know Jesus will allow things to occur," read part of the Instagram Story statement. "He's still trying to get your attention...please surrender to him." Her son then responded in his Instagram Story by sharing her post with the words, "Heart you Mom [heart emoji] my apologies."

Celina is unsurprisingly not happy about the backlash. She shared a statement Clay's former publicist, J. McKee & Co., saying she ended her professional agreement with him in April 2024. The publicist added she's focused on amplifying positive narratives and uplifting Black women. "Hey, baby are you the same pro-black women publicist that told Clay to 'fake cry to gain sympathy' at the reunion and say that AD was the love of his life KNOWING d*mn well he didn't even like her and went on the show in hopes to quit his day job?" she wrote. "And proposed only because @netflix offer him 16k???? Are u [sic] the same publicist I need to know by 12pm tomorrow sharp."

A.D. went live on TikTok during the fallout of this. She revealed that she no longer talks to Clay or his family. This week would've been their one-year anniversary if they got married.

Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch On Netflix