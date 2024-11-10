Love Is Blind and Love Island are at opposite ends of the dating series spectrum. The premise of Love Island is testing romantic connections by rotating through dating different sexy "bombshells" who enter the Villa. The series leads with physique to such a degree that the contestants spend a majority of their time in scanty beach attire. Whereas Love Is Blind purports to be a more elevated dating experience, raised to the level of a "social experiment," testing whether individuals in a specific geographic region that claim to be ready for matrimony can form significant emotional attachments without ever seeing each other. Once the couples match-up, the count-down begins as they prepare for their wedding day.

With such a different approach to finding love, each show seems to have its own set of criteria to prioritize when it comes to casting. The contestants on Love Island tend to skew towards individuals in their young to mid-twenties, so they are often at a stage in their dating life where things are kept casual. Love Is Blind tends to have a dating pool with a range of ages, featuring romantic hopefuls from their early twenties to late thirties. And while Love Is Blind claims to be less focused on physical attributes, they still tend to cast conventionally attractive individuals to help nudge the newly engaged couples to deliver on the premise that the love they claim to have developed speaking to each other through a wall will hold up once they see each other for the first time. Love Island tends to lead to more casual connections, whereas the expectation from the get-go on Love Is Blind is that the contestants are looking to settle down and get married on the series.

So, to imagine a world where the marriage-focused cast of Love Is Blind were to enter the Love Island Villa instead of the Pods is to subvert the expectations of each series. Love Is Blind puts an emphasis on the emotional connection, and Love Island is not shy about prioritizing physical attraction, so it would be interesting to see how the Pod Squad behaved in the vacation setting of the Villa. Casa Amor would be a crazy roller-coaster, that is for certain. There are many contestants whose season on Love Is Blind left them still single, and looking for the next possible love of their life. Here are the 10 who would make the best stars on Love Island.

10 Jeramey Lutinski and Sarah Ann Bick

Season 6

Jeramey and Sarah Ann first bonded in the Pods during the early stages in Season 6 of Love Is Blind, before he proposed to another woman. Jeramey went on to spend the majority of his experience on the series with his new fianceé Laura, before he then got caught meeting up with Sarah Ann and lying about where he was.

It all made for a very dramatic and messy ending to the sixth season of the series, that was just barely overshadowed by the whole "Trevor has a secret girlfriend" fiasco. While Jeramey and Sarah Ann moved in together after the season wrapped filming, the relationship seemed to have a failure to launch, with Sarah Ann announcing their split in September 2024. These two would be perfect for the Love Island Villa, if only to bring the drama.

9 Micah Lussier

Season 4

Micah had a tough go of it in her season of Love Is Blind. She and her fiancé Paul bonded quickly in the pods, but he was never able to get over his doubts and reservations about their compatibility. When it came to their wedding day, Micah was asked to say "I do," but she instead deferred to Paul, asking him to answer first. Micah claimed she needed to put the pressure on him to finally say for certain whether he wanted to be with her or not, because she knew her answer was yes, but did not want to live the rest of her life wondering if he had only said yes to spare her the embarrassment of a no.

Micah later went on to appear in the second season of Perfect Match, and her dramatic relationship with Kaz was a prominent story line. While she seems like a girl-next-door type, Micah has shown she is just as capable of stirring up trouble as the best of the Netflix reality divas. Which means she would be a perfect fit for a Love Island cast member.

8 Izzy Zapata

Season 5

Izzy and his fiancée Stacy were one of the most easy-going couples in the Pods, but they ultimately weren't a match in their season of Love Is Blind. When it came to meeting each other's expectations in the real world, it turned out that Izzy and Stacy weren't aligned when it came to finances. Izzy's bachelor lifestyle and Stacy's champagne expectations force them to confront the fact that they wouldn't be compatible in a marriage.

Izzy went on to have a relationship with someone he met outside the Pods, before she outed him on social media for having cheated on her with another woman. However, when Izzy appeared in the second season of Perfect Match, it was clear that he was smitten with co-star Micah, but their vibes were mostly platonic in the series. Put Micah and Izzy on the same Love Island season, and let him do the dirty dancing lift again to impress her, and I swear it would make excellent reality TV.

7 Clay Gravesande

Season 6

Clay's commitment phobia and caginess about the possibility he might one day cheat on his wife has now become the stuff of Love Is Blind legend. His fiancée AD was pure patience and grace as she guided him towards the possibility of following through with the intention of becoming the better man he wanted to be. He blamed his concerns on his father setting the example of always cheating on his mom, planting the fear in him that he would inevitably follow down the same path. Despite these reservations, AD stuck through it all, and helped Clay to develop the emotional intelligence and communication skills required to have a lasting relationship. Which is why it was still a surprise when Clay said no at the altar, because he had so many opportunities to call it quits before bringing out his and AD's family to witness his refusal.

At the Season 6 reunion, Clay seemed a man ready to correct the errors of his ways, admitting he had learned so much from AD, and that he had decided to start therapy and commit to changing. However, it seems once reality stardom knocked on Clay's door, some of this better behavior may have lapsed. Online sleuths linked him to dating an OnlyFans model, and it turns out his mom had some thoughts to share when she was tagged with the information on social media. She chastised her son online by addressing him by his full name, Clayton Alexander, and warning him that Jesus was trying to get his attention. Clay was quick to respond to his mom online, with a succinct "Heard you mom... my apologies" and a red heart emoji. A smooth operator that is a secret momma's boy would cause havoc in the Love Island Villa.

6 Mallory Zapata

Love Is Blind - Season 2

Mallory was a sultry diva from Season 2 of Love Is Blind, who struggled to keep faithful and convince her new fiancé she was ready for commitment. She and Salvador deciding to say "I don't" wasn't entirely unexpected, considering their struggles to connect once they were in the real world, but the pair had developed such a close relationship and shared such a tender bond that it was still heartbreaking nonetheless.

In November 2022, Mallory told Netflix's medio outlet Tudum that she still wants to get married, but the Love Is Blind process had also taught her that there are parts of herself she hadn't taken the time to heal. Hopefully, the years that have passed since her season have been fruitful for Mallory's healing journey, because this brunette beauty could break every heart in the Love Island Villa.

5 Cole Barnett

Season 3

Cole was a bit of a mess in his season of Love Is Blind. He got engaged to his Pods partner, Zanab, but their relationship grew increasingly worse as time passed. Cole wasn't able to move past his attraction to another lady he dated in the Pods, despite the fact that she had accepted the proposal of another contestant. He also received flack for making odd jokes and seemingly criticizing Zanab's physique.

At the altar she let him know exactly how she felt about his behavior, claiming he had "single-handedly" shattered her self-confidence. Zanab later even accused him of body-shaming her on the series, pushing food away from her plate and attempting to control what she ate. Luckily, Cole used the browbeating he received at the Season 3 reunion as inspiration to start therapy, so hopefully he has learned enough emotional regulation skills that he can make someone a fine partner in the Love Island Villa.

4 Raven Ross

Season 3

This Pilates babe had a dramatic time during her season of Love Is Blind. But for her and her partner SK, the drama continued well after the series wrapped filming as well. Raven committed to the Love Is Blind process, and even though her new fiancé had some traditional ideas about marriage based on his Nigerian heritage, she still took the leap of faith to say "I do" after walking down the aisle. However, despite having worked so hard to break down Raven's walls throughout their time together, SK ultimately turned her down at the altar.

Then, in a dramatic about-face, he went on to propose to her again at the reunion. This second engagement was then called off after SK was caught in a cheating scandal when Raven revealed he had been seeing another woman. SK then insinuated Raven had also been guilty of stepping outside the relationship. In February 2024, Raven told The Cut that her experience on Love Is Blind taught her to lead with vulnerability, and also the importance of taking things slow. Although she is rumored to be seeing someone now, Raven has everything a Villa bombshell needs to rule Love Island.

3 Marshall Glaze

Season 4

Dramatic doesn't begin to summarize Marshall's experience with his fiancée, and notorious Love Is Blind villain, Jackie. In the Pods, Jackie was torn between Marshall, who she knew was a good guy that she could trust, and Josh, who fed into her attraction to bad-boys. But, Jackie had a type for a reason, and even though she chose Marshall because he was trustworthy, it seemed she got bored with the relationship almost immediately and the bickering began short after. Once she broke things off with Marshall, Jackie turned back to Josh, meeting up with him for a date on the series and confirming the relationship at the Season 4 reunion.

Marshall seems fully recovered now from the toxic whirlwind that was his Love Is Blind experience. He showed up as an alum audience member at the Season 7 reunion, and announced he is single and recently moved to Los Angeles. Marshall's shocked reactions were one of the most entertaining parts of the reunion. With his nice-guy reputation, and commitment to looking for love, he would make an excellent candidate for a Love Island cast member.

2 Jess Vestal

Season 6

Jess is probably most known for her devastating and hilariously cutting line when she learned that Jimmy was choosing another lady to continue his Love Is Blind experience with. She calmly told him that he would need his EpiPen to open his airways after he saw her and learned what he was missing out on. While not exactly in the spirit of the Love Is Blind ethos of falling in love with someone for their qualities other than their physical attributes, the snappy line earned Jess instant reality TV cred.

Jess then went on to appear in the second season of Perfect Match, where she was unfortunately paired up with walking red flag Harry Jowsey. She gave him more time than he deserved, especially after he proved his immaturity by sneaking off to kiss another contestant and then lying about it to cover his tracks with Jess. Since Netflix seems determined to make this gorgeous single mom dirty in the dating scene, it's time she gave another outlet a chance, and the Villa would look good on Jess.

1 Hannah Jiles

Season 7