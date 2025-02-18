We’re now eight seasons deep into Love Is Blind, and it’s been a recurring theme for contestants to play the trauma and sympathy card to forge a connection. While open discussions about one’s past are necessary to form deeper connections and build a meaningful relationship, trauma dumping on one’s date from the get-go is not a healthy way to start a relationship. When one zooms out and retrospects on the conversations in the pods that often explore dark themes and childhood trauma, the set-up and ambiance make contestants behave like they’re talking to a shrink and not a potential partner.

In the real world, if one were to talk about their deceased sibling or drug-addict parent on the first date, almost immediately, that would result in any hopes for a second date to fly right out the window. On the contrary, on Love Is Blind, the premise is such that trauma dumping is mistaken for vulnerability, which acts as the foundation on which individuals form their connections. A majority of relationships formed in this manner don’t last all that long, either.

Trauma Dumping Is Being Mistaken for Vulnerability on 'Love Is Blind'

Image via Netflix

Be it in previous seasons of Love Is Blind or in the more recent Season 8, it’s become evident that trauma is being used as leverage to forge connections on the popular Netflix dating show. When Madison Errichiello spilled the entirety of her family’s dark past with her match, Alex Brown or David Bettenburg opened up about his mother’s death to Lauren O’Brien from the get-go, the patterns of trauma dumping were too hard to ignore.

In confessionals, contestants often praise their dates for spilling the dark and disturbing details from their past and remark how they appreciate their vulnerability. However, they fail to understand that there’s a stark difference between being vulnerable and outright announcing the darkest moments of one’s life to gain sympathy.

Discussing One’s Trauma Throws a Blanket Over Red Flags

Image via Netflix

When one is an avid viewer of Love Is Blind, tuning in season after season, it’s evident that past experiences and difficult phases in a contestant’s life are used as the fog that blurs out the red flags. Whenever a red flag or problematic behavioral trait comes to light, the obvious next move is to share notes from a traumatic event that immediately shifts the perception. Be it Shake Chatterjee from Love Is Blind Season 2 or Tim Drake Godbee from Season 7, who incessantly trauma dumped on their future fiancées in the pods.

What’s amusing is that when the couples made it out to the real world and could no longer use the trauma cushion to soften the blow of their red flags, the relationships reached ugly conclusions. This indirectly hinders the whole purpose of the experiment when contestants are distracted by sad stories from the other’s past because it forms internal guilt within the dumpee to call out problematic behavior. Nobody wants to be portrayed as insensitive, especially on a reality TV show like Love Is Blind, which plays to the advantage of the red flag personalities who use it as leverage for layered manipulation.

The Pod Environment Is to Blame for Contestants Getting Swayed by Trauma Dumping

Image via Netflix

The bonding over trauma isn’t limited to one particular season of Love Is Blind. In fact, it’s a recurring theme in almost every season of the Netflix reality dating show. The pattern of the show is such that each contestant commits to dating an array of individuals over the course of a few weeks. In a hyper-fixated environment such as that where one is incessantly engaged in social interactions with one specific goal in mind, it’s natural to be swayed when an individual starts talking about a family member’s death or drug issues — due to the imminent brain fog.

Moreover, the setup of the pods, which is almost identical to that of a typical shrink’s office, and the added layer of anonymity also play into making the environment ideal for trauma dumping. Throw in some alcohol, and it’s oversharing galore. Five years into the debut of Love Is Blind, contestants need to learn from their predecessors and realize that trauma dumping is getting all too tiring of a move on the show. At the same time, producers need to think of ways to prevent these patterns instead of banking on these moments for shock value.