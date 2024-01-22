The Big Picture A former Love Is Blind participant claims Netflix is punishing her for speaking out against mistreatment during filming.

She alleges being locked in a hotel room for up to 22 hours a day with an "unhinged" partner.

The production company countersued her for $4 million, 500 times more than what she was paid for the show.

Former Love Is Blind participant Renee Poche is was suing Netflix. She now claims that Netflix is punishing her for speaking out against the treatment she says she experienced during filming. According to Poche, via RadarOnline, in a new declaration, she notes her lawsuit compromised the non-disclosure (NDA), resulting in the production company for the show countersued her for $4 million.

“In Mexico, I became extremely stressed about this, as I was stuck in a hotel room with him and unable to leave. We were told that cameras were always watching us and that alarms would sound if we opened the door to our room," she notes in the filing. “During the entire stay in Mexico, we were allowed to leave the hotel room only once outside of filming—a one-hour stint at the pool with production watching our every move. I repeatedly told production about my dire mental state and was told I should enjoy ‘paradise.’ In reality, I was locked in a hotel room with an increasingly unhinged partner for up to 22 hours a day. At around this time, my partner threatened to harm a camera operator, who then quit the show (while in Mexico) because he no longer felt safe.”

Poche went on to talk about how she was shocked that DeliriumTV was taking action against her for speaking out when she only received $8k to be on the show (the $4 million being 500x the amount she received for the season). “I was utterly astonished when, on November 1, 2023, Delirium initiated arbitration against me. I feel that Delirium is trying to ruin my life and punish me for telling the truth about the unsafe working conditions I saw and experienced and the dangerous lies I had been fed. Delirium alleges that I am liable for $4,000,000 in liquidated damages for breach of the Agreement.”

Renee Poche Isn't the First 'Love Is Blind' Participant to Speak Out

This lawsuit joins a series of pushbacks against the series. With allegations of sexual assault, mistreatment of contestants, and a general air of unpleasantness that the contestants face while filming. Poche's claims are far from the first. But the team allegedly choosing to "punish" her shows a clear point of view. Poche hopes that the NDA is unenforceable and she is paid damages for what has happened.

All seasons of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix.

