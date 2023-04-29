Everyone wants to believe in a story of true love, a connection that defies all odds, and a romance not just based on superficial looks or lust. When we were trapped at home and unable to make those connections of our own, Season 1 of Netflix’s hit reality dating show Love is Blind came to our rescue. It broadcasted the love stories of singles that are set up on blind dates, only to see each other face-to-face for the first time after a 10-day dating period if they choose to get engaged. Power-couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett along with a few other matches are still together today after having found love on the “social experiment” that defies our preconceived notions about how time and physical appearance factor into our romantic lives. In the most recent season, couples like Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown stole our hearts and made us believe in the experiment once more.

However, all is not well in the pods. After a recent Business Insider exposé on the hellish working conditions of the show, former contestants are speaking out about the physical and psychological torment they were subjected to. As fans rally behind them and press for more details, it’s tough to say what the future will hold for Love is Blind seasons yet to come.

Living Conditions Designed To Put People On Edge

LIB was renewed for a fourth and fifth season in March 2022, and although this report is sending shockwaves through fan communities now, it seems that alarming allegations have been swept under the rug for some time. Insider reports that in June 2022, Jeremy Hartwell of Season 2 sued Kinetic Content and Netflix, claiming that they violated labor laws. Fellow contestant Briana Holmes reinforces that statement, the pressure of their 20-hour filming days caused her to experience panic attacks while surrounded by cameras and crew. Hartwell’s lawsuit also alleges unsafe and inhumane working conditions where participants are not supplied enough food and water, often forcing them to turn to the abundance of alcohol made available to them instead. Hartwell, as well as ​​Danielle Drouin of Season 1, report that they were intentionally deprived of sleep for the sake of drama. She says, “I feel like they do it on purpose because they're trying to break you. They want you on your edge.”

Mental Health Put On The Line

We all know that a decline in physical health leads to deteriorating mental health and vice versa. Season 2’s Danielle Ruhl took to her Instagram shortly after the Insider deep-dive was released to add her comments. She recalls a psychological evaluation that took place during the casting process where she revealed past struggles with mental health and what her triggers were. In Parts one and two of this post, she calls out unethical producers for using this information against her while filming, disrespecting her boundaries while trying to capture the resulting panic attacks, and intentionally separating her from her then-fiancee Nick Thompson. Though her experience on the show actively made her mental health worse, upon signing up she said that she didn’t think a psychologist would allow anyone to participate that they didn’t deem mentally fit. At this point, the obvious question becomes, “Why wouldn’t they just leave?” Well, a $50,000 fine was constantly hanging over their heads. They were contractually obligated to see filming through to the end, and the fine was the penalty if they backed out early.

Although a statement was provided to Variety claiming, “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming”, production has been accused of not providing any mental health supports for Love is Blind entrants at any point during the experiment process. Insider spoke to former participants who had trouble reacclimating after appearing on the show. One quit her job and another turned down opportunities for paid partnerships in fear of further public scrutiny. This exposé not only holds Netflix and Kinetic accountable, but holds a mirror up to us as consumers. The mental health of these people we ogle and judge on screen is put on the line in order for us to do so. Thompson commented to Insider that they were treated like they were disposable, and “thrust into this situation without any support, it literally ruins lives”.

Who Has Spoken Out So Far?

Thompson isn’t taking this laying down. He is firing back at people doubting his allegations on social media by corroborating and adding to Ruhl’s claims. To those that devalue his concerns because he signed up to be on the show, he writes: “Love is Blind S1 made a believer out of me, and I thought the experience could work for me if I went with good intentions and stayed true to myself.” Upon realizing that was not enough, he became a founding member of UCAN, a foundation that “provides mental health and legal support to past, current, and future reality TV contestants.” In a promotional video for the foundation, one member reminds skeptics not to blame the victims on these shows, “Let’s blame the perpetrators for the abuse, not the people who were abused.” Ruhl agrees, insisting that Love is Blind intentionally preys on vulnerable people.

One of Season 1’s success stories, Amber, has chimed into this conversation in the comments section of an Instagram post. While engaging with fans about her favorite Season 4 couples, she responds, “We [she and husband Matt] don’t watch LIB." When prodded further, she adds, “I told them to stay away from us” and “We are together in spite of that show not because of it." These comments are the first of their kind from Mrs. Barnett, and the timing could not be more poignant.

How Will This Affect Our Watching Experience?

During the live reunion, those in attendance stated time and time again that many of the audience’s misconceptions about their behavior are a result of only seeing a tiny fraction of the lives they actually lead while being filmed. Though the cameras are rolling most of the day, a lot of nuance is missed between editing and major milestones occurring off-camera. The way that each couple’s journey is fabricated allows us to believe that we know them intimately, which is why we feel justified in rooting for our favorite couples and passing judgment on our least. If that bond between these TV personalities and their audience is broken, the connection is lost, and we are reminded that we are all on the outside looking in.

That is what’s happening now with this controversy. Season 4 was the season of villains on Love is Blind, and players such as Irina Solomonova and Jackie Bonds are feeling the heat online. The extreme stress of participating on the show, particularly the emotional vulnerability, was cited as the reason for them showing the worst versions of themselves. Now that this new information has come to light as to exactly how stressful the experiment is, will audiences be more inclined to forgive bad behavior from future contestants? Understanding the extent of their sleep deprivation definitely reframes Tiffany’s viral moment of falling fast asleep during a particularly heartfelt conversation with Brett. In the most extreme scenario, this news may result in fans withdrawing their support of the show entirely. The knowledge that people are being put in harm’s way to perform like trained animals is an altogether off-putting concept, sitting back and enjoying that entertainment certainly would create a dissonance for mindful audiences. More than anything, realizing the extent to which these people are manipulated destroys the illusion that they are meeting their soulmates in a challenging, yet rewarding way. Can we buy into people falling in love organically, as the show boasts, with all of these variables at play? Admittedly, the magic of watching these couples fall in love is sullied now that we’re aware of how much they were suffering.

The Social Media Crystal Ball

Audiences and their keyboards have the power to move mountains, especially when it comes to a platform like reality TV. The success of the show is directly linked to its ability to engage with us, and if we’re unhappy, there’s nothing we won’t do. It’s laughable to think that so many of these cited sources are from instagram videos and comments, but this is where people are voicing their frustrations, providing the most insight about whose side they’re taking and actually connecting with the public figures making the accusations. When viewers were unsatisfied with the reunion, they went to online content, podcasts and interviews with the cast to supplement the entertainment they didn’t get from Netflix. It’s where the outcry to replace the hosts began, and look at how much traction that has gained. It is safe to say that if we want to know the future for our once-favorite reality show, we must keep an eye on our social media superfans.