Love Is Blind became a cultural phenomenon when its first season premiered in 2020, and has built a ravenous fanbase that is akin to the following reality dating juggernaut Love Island has amassed. With the outrageous premise that individuals who date through a wall can fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing one another, Love Is Blind has led to some truly dramatic moments throughout its eight seasons. And, unlike many reality dating series out there, the series has a pretty decent track record for producing long-lasting couples that stand the test of time.

Not only have these couples stood the test of time, but viewers of their seasons of Love Is Blind are ravenous for updates about what their favorite couples have been doing with their time after the series. Some have raced straight into marital bliss and babies, others have savored their honeymoon stage, and a few others have made the most of their online platform now that they are reality TV stars. But the common theme among each of these Love Is Blind couples is that they have proven themselves to be such a fascination that they belong back on reality TV. Here are the 10 couples from Love Is Blind who should be featured in a spin-off series of their own.

10 Lauren and Cameron

Season 1