The ultimate goal in Netflix reality TV dating competition series Love is Blind is to make it down the aisle. Singles talk with one another from pods, building an emotional connection through hours and hours of conversation. Those who end up engaged and meeting in person start the planning process for their wedding. Every season, at least two couples have made it to the final wedding day stage, usually more. However, getting all dolled up and walking down the aisle doesn’t guarantee an “I do.”

Through the five complete Love is Blind seasons to date, a total of 21 couples have walked down the altar. And while there have been several successful marriages and even two babies on the way from couples who met and married on the show, the majority of these couples did not have a happy ending; at least not in the way some of them expected.

11 Kenny and Kelly

Season 1

Fans had high hopes for Kenny and Kelly throughout the season, believing they might become one of the couples who got together and stayed together. They had the least amount of drama, seemingly just keeping to themselves. When the pair got to the stages of meeting one another’s families, it almost seemed as though they had been dating for years. Their families meshed so well; everyone got along.

However, at the altar, Kelly said “I don’t” and left Kenny visibly upset. The pair later revealed that this wasn’t a surprise at all, and they already knew they weren’t getting hitched, had even discussed it prior. “We were adamant about not going to get married,” Kenny told People, though they continued to use the engagement to get to know one another. Sadly, Kelly reveals that Kenny told her at the end of filming that he wasn’t “emotionally available right now” and the pair never continued dating as planned. Since the split, at least at the altar, was contrived, it’s the least compelling.

10 Jessica and Mark

Season 1

Jessica and Mark were a whirlwind from the beginning. After being let down by Barnett, who chose Amber instead, Jessica went back to Mark and effectively took her consolation prize. Mark agreed to give her a second chance and proposed, but the two lacked chemistry right from the get-go. Fans were certain they would not get married in the end, but the pair went through the motions anyway.

Since it was almost a certainty that these two would not be tying the knot, the wedding was anti-climactic. Jessica has said in several interviews since, including with Cosmopolitan, that she wanted to leave the show but was pressured to go through with it, even if it wasn’t going to be a fairy tale ending. Producers, for their part, say she could have walked away any time she wanted and claimed she was “confused and conflicted.” Nonetheless, fans weren’t confused that there was no chemistry between these two and there likely wasn’t ever going to be. So, the wedding split was not a surprise.

9 Nancy and Bartise

Season 3

If one wedding was to break out into a fist fight on the reality TV dating show, it might have been that of Nancy and Bartise. Despite her deep devotion to Bartise and his declarations of love for her, the groom decided at the altar that it would not be right to move forward. This led to heated exchanges between Bartise and Mallory’s family, including her mother and brother. Protective of his sister, his brother was not impressed and called Bartise out in front of everyone.

Nancy described Bartise’s rejection as a blindside to TV Insider, and fans felt that watching. She admitted that she told him a few weeks prior that she was going to say and he asked for a second chance. Given this, and the changes she saw, Nancy decided to say “I do.” She was then taken aback when his response was not in kind. Their relationship was discussed at the reunion special, with many attacking Bartise for his lack of accountability.

8 Mallory and Sal

Season 2

Mallory and Sal had an awkward start with her choosing him over Jarrette, with whom she also had a connection. Sal was the sweet romantic who sang to her in the pods. But it seemed the relationship didn’t have the same spark in person, and their spark often resulted in friction. Nonetheless, they got along well for the most part and seemed to want to make it work.

Sal declared at the altar that he didn’t think it was the right time and even respectfully addressed Mallory’s friends and family to let them know that he truly did care about her, despite his decision. He seemed to imply that he wanted more time with her outside the cameras on the show. However, the pair did not end up dating later. Sal later told US Weekly that he felt a “rollercoaster of emotions” at the time.

7 Natalie and Shayne

Season 2

Natalie and Shayne were part of many love triangles on the show and the biggest of their season. Shayne felt a connection with both Natalie and Shaina, but he ultimately chose Natalie because she had been more open about how she felt about him. By the time Shaina declared her feelings, it was too late. This led to an awkward meeting when Shaina questioned whether Shayne and Natalie made a good couple at all. Meanwhile, Shayne and Natalie were often at odds with one another, bickering like an old married couple.

Nonetheless, this gave fans the impression that they were comfortable around one another and in it for the long haul. It appeared Shayne was ready to commit, but Natalie shocked fans when she said no at the altar. She later revealed that they a big fight the night before the wedding, and Shaina’s presence continued to be a thorn in her side. The pair revealed at the reunion that they tried to date after, but it didn’t work out. Nonetheless, their split was an emotional one for both parties, and fans could feel Natalie’s struggle with the difficult decision.

6 Zanab and Cole

Season 3

Zanab and Cole seemed like they had so much stacked against them from the beginning. First was the age difference, which was brought up more than once by the couple. Then came Cole admitting that Colleen was more his type physically. Zanab was insecure to begin with, but her insecurities were brought out more with comments Cole said as well as the way she misinterpreted things he said.

What made their split so memorable is that, up until the altar, it was a big question mark as to what would happen. They had their share of fights but continued to declare their love for one another. But when Zanab was given the chance to speak, she delivered such a scathing speech, it caught even Cole by surprise. She called him insensitive and pointed out comments he made about her body and eating habits. “You have disrespected me,” she said, “you have insulted me. You have critiqued me, and for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered self-confidence… And the messed up thing is, I know I love you.” Not surprisingly, these words were prefaced with a “no” and the pair did not walk down the aisle as husband and wife.

5 Stacy and Izzy

Season 5

Stacy and Izzy were a complicated couple that fans of the popular reality TV dating show couldn’t quite figure out. First, they were part of a love triangle. When Izzy chose Stacy instead, and they met in person, there was an obvious physical attraction between them. But things started to hit roadblocks when it came to Izzy keeping a drawer full of left items from old conquests, not owning actual dishware, and having bad credit, a fact he didn’t reveal until weeks later. Meanwhile, Izzy felt pressure because of the lavish lifestyle Stacy lived and her desire to be showered with attention and “the little things” constantly.

But overall, the pair seemed to mesh well. There was every indication that they would say “yes.” Then, at the 11th hour, Stacy shocked Izzy by saying no. She talked with the visibly upset man after, hoping they could continue dating and take things slow. But in Izzy’s eyes, if she’s not sure now, what’s the point? Izzy seemed like the most genuinely heartbroken of any cast member to date.

4 Micah and Paul

Season 4

Micah and Paul continuously professed their love for one another. They had their share of differences, and Micah’s friends even flat-out said they didn’t think Paul was the one for her. Their wedding was a toss-up: it could have gone either way.

When it came to standing at the altar, however, it became like a game of chicken. When given the opportunity to answer first, Micah instead said she felt the best thing would be for Paul to speak first. Paul repeated that he was in love with her but did not feel the time was right for them to get married. He later defended this position, saying Micah’s inability to answer at first suggested that she wasn’t sure either. Nonetheless, they had heated arguments after as well as at the reunion. The pair did end up continuing to date for a few months after the show, according to ET Online.

3 Giannina and Damian

Season 1

The most dramatic split at the altar was between Giannina and Damian, which is no surprise since it was the most dramatic relationship of the season, period. Giannina loved attention and was a strong personality, while Damian was quiet but also combative at times. They seemed like they’d either be a passionate, fiery couple or would burst into flames. The wedding scene was emotional when Damian said no. But it was the image of Giannina running outside in her white wedding dress, standing with a pout that became a poster for the series.

Damian looked visibly upset when Giannina stormed out: she didn’t want to hear anything else he had to say and was clearly embarrassed and blindsided. The two did continue dating after the show. Giannina later said in the reunion episode that, in hindsight, she respected his decision.

2 Raven and SK

Season 3

A perfect example of how to handle a difficult situation with grace, both Raven and SK handled their split wonderfully. This, however, was a marriage fans were convinced was going to happen. Though the two had some issues to work through, including SK going away for school for several years, they seemed to be perfect together. Raven had even grown close to his mother and sister.

When SK shocked by saying “I do not” at the altar, fans, family members and friends, and Raven herself, were shaken. But Raven walked away gracefully, wiping tears from her eyes. She spent time with his mother after, and even sat down with SK to hear what he had to say. It was revealed that the pair continued to date after the show. Though their relationship didn’t end well with allegations of SK cheating, according to People, the split on the show was one of the more emotional and surprising ones: it didn’t end at all how fans expected.

1 Deepti and Shake

Season 2

For the entire run of the season, Shake would tell anyone who would listen, from the fellow guys to even his own mother, that he wasn’t physically attracted to Deepti. That is, everyone but Deepti herself. She clearly clued in and realized that the Shake she initially met in the pods who seemed hung up on physical appearance wasn’t any different from the one she met in person. But she stuck along, perhaps hopeful that he might come around, and they could connect on a deeper level.

However, had Deepti decided to walk away, it would have robbed us of the best wedding split ever on the show, and arguably one of the best episodes, period. Fans were skeptical the pair would get married, and those who believed they wouldn’t were certain that Shake would let Deepti down easily. Instead, Deepti spoke first and stood in front of Shake and all their family and friends and said that she chose “herself.” There was no drama, no crying, or hateful words. She didn’t even give him a chance to respond. She simply walked away. Shake was left looking stunned, trying desperately to save face. It was an absolutely perfect moment.

