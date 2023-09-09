The Big Picture Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 4 reveals which couples are still together one year after marriage, with some celebrating anniversaries and others seeking closure or starting new relationships.

Fan-favorite couples Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, as well as Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, are both still happily together and will be celebrating their five-year wedding anniversaries in November 2023.

Season 4's "it" couple Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown continue to thrive in their marriage, while Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are building their bond despite some hurdles. None of the Season 2 couples stayed together, but Jackie Bonds has found love with Josh Demas after the show.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar for Season 4 just dropped on Netflix, and we got to see which couples were still together one year post-marriage. After The Altar was full of flag football, laughter, shared commentary, and a little bit of drama from some of the Pod Squad. While some of the couples were celebrating their first anniversary, other couples were aiming to get closure and some were embarking on new journeys in other relationships and cities. How successful has Love Is Blind been for the eager singles across these four seasons though? Let's take a look at which couples are still together.

7 Amber Pike and Matt Barnett (Season 1)

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett had their ups and downs during Season 1, both experiencing a little bit of cold feet before saying "I do" at the altar. They did reveal during the reunion special that they were once on the brink of divorce, and their After the Altar special also showcased additional struggles including disagreements over starting a family, financial trouble, and lifestyle adjustments. Despite the hurdles, the couple remains together to this day. Amber and Matt can be found consistently posting each other and their anniversaries on Instagram. November 2023 will mark their five-year wedding anniversary.

6 Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton (Season 1)

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were Season 1's fan favorites and were easily labeled as couple's goals couple on the show. The couple will also be celebrating their five-year anniversary in November 2023. The pair have their own YouTube series where they talk about everything and anything together and give fans a glimpse into their lives.

5 Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton (Season 3)

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton had a bit of a tumultuous relationship in Season 2 and viewers got to tune into their arguments and fights more than once. In June 2023, the couple finally moved in together after being married for two years. They celebrated their two-year anniversary in July 2023 by living together under one roof. Colleen is reportedly working three jobs currently and Matt is taking care of the homestead.

4 Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux (Season 3)

Shakshuka was the bond that brought Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux together during Season 3 and the couple are still together. The two celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary this year and also recently took a trip to Israel to celebrate Alexa's culture. Even though they share different religions, the two are open to communicating and learning about one another and plan to expand their family soon.

3 Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown (Season 4)

It seems each season has a favorite couple, and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown were definitely the "it" couple of Season 4. The duo had very little issue on the show and got married at the altar without a second thought. Tiffany and Brett really seem like the glue that holds all the Season 4 Pod Squad together based on their shared unique experiences. The two are currently still in wedded bliss even after one year of marriage and continue to grow closer every day.

2 Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah (Season 4)

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah had a few hiccups during Season 4 of the show involving some other Pod Squad members, but they chose to move past those and not let it affect their bond. The two said "I do" on the show and haven't looked back since. Kwame officially moved to Seattle where they are living together, and the couple is seen spending time with each other's family and growing closer. Their one-year anniversary happened this year. Chelsea is also now actively working with Love Is Blind as part of the casting crew.

1 Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi (Season 4)

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi were a hot topic in Season 4. Zack was having a hard time deciding between Bliss and Irina Solomonova. He made the wrong choice in asking Irina to marry him, and he realized it quickly during their honeymoon in Mexico. After returning from the honeymoon from hell, Zack asked Bliss for a second chance and she somewhat reluctantly agreed. The couple got married and were able to share their first dance with "I Hope You Dance" playing, the couple's mutual favorite song. They celebrated their one-year anniversary this year.

None of the couples from Season 2 remained together. While Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze didn't work out during Season 4, she has been dating Josh Demas since the show aired their relationship. They moved in together during After The Altar and remain steadfast in their relationship.