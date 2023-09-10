The Big Picture Love Is Blind creator insists that producers are transparent and do not put words in the participants' mouths, enhancing the authenticity of the show.

However, some past contestants have accused the producers of exerting control, withholding information, and neglecting their well-being.

The show's format has remained the same since season 1, and the creators have no plans to change it, focusing instead on improving transparency with the participants.

Love Is Blind chronicles men and women dating in pods where they can only hear each other and form connections based purely on an emotional connection. If their feelings become strong, they could get engaged and the cameras follow them until their decision day. They have a wedding and decide to say "I do" or "I don't" at the altar before their friends and family. The Netflix show has a shocking premise that leads to heartbreak or a marriage. The creator explained why it won't be changing and denied producers telling stars what to say.

Love Is Blind Creator Explains Relationship Between Producers and Cast

How reality TV is made is very mysterious. The audience knows producers are the ones interviewing the stars and are in control of the environment. But that's easy to forget because they're hardly seen or heard on the shows. Love Is Blind creator and Kinetic CEO Chris Coelen talked to Variety about the dynamic between producers and the participants.

"I think the beauty and the broadness of the potential of what Love Is Blind can become every season is really elevated by the individuals who come on and enhance the story through their authenticity and their real journey to find love," he said. "It doesn’t evolve over time in terms of, ‘Oh, we’re going to do something different as producers.'"

So the format of the experiment has stayed the same since season 1, and they don't plan to do anything differently. "As a producer, the thing that we’ve tried to do better in every season is to be more and more transparent with the participants," the creator continued. "And we’ve really done that from the beginning. There are no secrets on this show. We tell the participants everything. We tell them what they should expect, and what might be challenging. We are very communicative with them, and we also tell them consistently that we don’t put words in their mouth." That's one version of how the show is conducted. Some past contestants tell another version.

Love Is Blind Alums Say There's Producer Coaching Involved

The hit show made headlines last year because Jeremy Hartwell from season 2 filed a lawsuit claiming Love Is Blind violated labor laws. Hartwell accused producers of depriving the cast of food and water and instead giving them alcohol, according to NBC News. He also claimed the $1,000 per week for 20-hour work days is below Los Angeles County's minimum wage.

"Reality show production and casting companies exert a lot more control over the contestants than the law allows for a worker to truly be considered an independent contractor, especially in shows where cast members are supposedly searching for love," he said. Nick Thompson from the same season also spoke publicly about his experience on the show.

He claimed producers didn't tell him about his fiancée, Danielle Ruhl's panic attack during their cast trip and sent him to film without her. The alum claimed he'd be isolated from the cast and Danielle for days at a time. Nick is trying to make a change with The Unscripted Cast Advocacy Network (UCAN) Foundation giving mental health support to reality stars and addressing fair labor practices. None of the past participants said producers forced them to say anything on camera. But it looks like they're accusing producers of keeping the cast in state to be manipulated and aren't totally transparent during the experiment.