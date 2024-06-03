There’s a lot about Love is Blind that can be considered “cringe.” From the awkward conversations between some cast members both inside and outside the pods to jokes, first meetings, and strange habits, every season has its own quirks and moments that make fans wince.

When it comes to the most cringe-worthy moments on Love is Blind, however, these take the cake. Occurring across every season of the reality competition dating (rather, marriage) show thus far, they’re moments that will make fans shudder even just re-imagining them.

10 Trevor Gets Chelsea A Dog Collar

Season 6

During the pod conversations, key to the show and one of the craziest reality TV show concepts, Trevor Sovaand Chelsea Blackwell seemed to be getting along well. They had a lot in common and their conversations came easy. They were always light-hearted and fun, as if the pair had known one another for years. It seemed like kismet when Trevor revealed that his dog’s name was Chelsea.

As some cast members do, the couple shared gifts with one another through the pods. Chelsea’s gift was thoughtful, matching bracelets they could tap to make the others vibrate to signal they were thinking of them. Trevor’s gift, however, was a strange one. He gave her a dog collar. It was meant to be a symbolic gesture; the collar, for his actual dog, to mean that he wanted them to be together in the end. But it came across weirdly on screen.

9 Shake Asking Women About Their Weight

Season 2

Shake Chatterjee, one of the worst Love is Blind contestants, clearly didn’t get the memo that the show was about getting to know people “sight unseen,” without having any preconceived notions about their physical appearance. In his first set of chats in the pods, he made a point to ask woman cringey questions that were designed to give him an indication of their physical appearance.

He outright asked about body type, and when it was clear he needed to be more subtle, he tried his best. One of his worst questions was asking Deepti Vempati if they went to a concert, would he be able to carry her over his shoulders. His entire time on the show was cringy, from talking badly about Deepti’s appearance to others to his attitude in the reunion episode. But that moment set the stage for his behavior to come.

8 The Bean Dip Joke

Season 6

Sometimes, inside jokes are made to be kept as such. While joking around on their own, Laura Dadisman told her then fiancé Jeramey Lutinski about a joke among the women called “bean dip.” It references slapping one another’s breasts playfully. She joked to Jeramey that he should do it to AD Smith, and instead of laughing off the joke and keeping it between them, he told all the guys, including AD’s then fiancé, Clay Gravesande. Not surprisingly, Clay didn’t find it funny.

What occurred from there was an awkward moment with Laura feeling betrayed that Jeramey would bring up a private joke in a group setting, making everyone uncomfortable. Jeramey, meanwhile, realized he put his foot in his mouth and tried his best to backtrack out of the situation.

Season 6

Also, from season 6, which had tons of cringey moments, in a meet and greet that was arguably the most awkward of them all, the comments about AD’s body continued. Jimmy Presnell commented to his then fiancé Chelsea that he thought AD was “stacked,” referring to how fit and curvaceous she was. Chelsea, clearly feeling uncomfortable from the comment, screamed to AD from across the bar what her fiancé had just said, trying to lighten the mood somehow.

AD accepted the situation with grace, but Jimmy made things more awkward by going over to talk with AD, leaving Chelsea on her own. It’s this situation that led to the even cringier later conversation where Chelsea declared in a child-like, whiny voice that the whole situation made her feel “uncomfy.”

6 Jessica Bad-Mouthing Amber To Barnett

Season 1

The Jessica Batten, Matthew Barnett, and Amber Pike love triangle was the first ever for the show, and it was downright weird. After Barnett made it clear that he was going to choose Amber, Jessica accepted a proposal from Mark Cuevas, even though he was her second choice. Once meeting in person, it was clear she was more attracted to Barnett, and she made a point to question his choices, even if she did so as casually as she could.

She asked Barnett whether he made the right choice and if amber really was the right person for him. Seeing as the couple remains married to this day, he clearly did. Barnett took her comments in stride, but it was disappointing to see how Jessica seemingly couldn’t just let the couple be and focus on her own fiancé.

5 Carlton And Diamond’s Big Fight

Season 1

One of the biggest fights ever in the show on one of the worst episodes, and the biggest one so early on, Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack got off to a seemingly good start. But when he revealed to her that he was bisexual, she was taken aback. She felt this was an important detail he should have shared in the pods, and certainly before proposing.

The personal insults flew and got progressively worse as tensions and voice levels rose. The fight got so bad that Carlton took the ring and threw it into a pool. Needless to say, the couple never made it home together, much less to the altar.

4 Jessica Feeding Her Dog Wine

Season 1

The moment happened so quickly, but it was long enough for fans to notice, rewind to see if they really had just seen what they thought they saw and turn the moment into a flood of Internet memes. While relaxing on the couch, engaged in a casual conversation with Mark, Jessica held her glass of wine out while intently chatting and let her dog lap some up. She even proceeded to explain that the dog “loves wine”, leaving fans assured that there was no mistaking what just happened.

Beyond the fact that Jessica let her dog have wine, she then continued to drink from the same cup. It turned viewers’ stomachs for that reason, as well as the fact that grapes are known not to be good for dogs. Jessica later told Entertainment Weekly of the viral moment that she doesn’t remember doing it and said she was probably just uncomfortable. “I don’t know why I did that, but it was definitely unnecessary for sure,” she explained.

3 Jimmy And Chelsea’s Meeting

Season 6

The sixth season takes the cake when it comes to cringey moments from the show, and arguably none as much as Jimmy and Chelsea’s first meeting. After declaring their love for one another, they were set to meet in person. Jimmy had it in his mind that Chelsea looked like actor Megan Fox because of a fleeting comment she made noting the celebrity people tell her she resembles. He was visibly shocked and disappointed when he saw her in person and realized the resemblance was slight, at best.

In his private interview session right after the meeting, Jimmy talked about how he had been duped, forcibly smiling through his clear disappointment. The way he treated her from there, clearly not as into her physically as he thought he would be, made fans feel icky just watching the moment.

2 Andrew Faking Tears

Season 3

Andrew Liu instantly came across as pompous and arrogant, like he could be that season’s Shake. He exceeded expectations in that department. From talking about his sexual prowess to his fancy job and expensive lifestyle, he turned some ladies off. But it’s one clip in particular that had everyone turning up their noses.

Andrew is seen flipping his head back and dripping eye drops in his eyes before filming a segment, seemingly unaware producers would air this part. He then pretends to cry, claiming he’s upset that he wasn’t chosen by Nancy Rodriguez, the woman he was connecting with and decided to propose to. The show’s creator Chris Coelen danced around the topic when interviewed by Variety, implying that viewers saw Andrew’s intent, only advising that the edit was left in so viewers could see “the essence of who he is.” He adds that he found the moment jaw dropping. “I cannot believe he’s doing that.”

1 Raven Working Out In The Pods

Season 3

One of the oddest moments ever on the show was during a conversation between Raven Ross and Bartise Bowden. As he pours his life story out to her, including sensitive and emotional moments from his childhood, she proceeds to get her exercise and stretching in. She’s seen doing crunches while propped up against the couch, cat cows on the floor, sit-ups, even jumping jacks.

Eventually, based on her lack of words and breathing pattern, and knowing about her occupation, Bartise figures out what she’s doing. Naturally, he’s offended that she didn’t see it appropriate to sit and pay attention to him revealing such intimate details. Raven told Elite Daily that she finds the moment hard to watch now when looking back. “It was a bad decision,” she admits. “I was wrapped up in the pods. You don’t get to see how long we’re in there, but I’m making no excuses for myself.” Raven did not go on to get engaged to Bartise though she and her then beau S.K. are among the Love is Blind couples who split at the wedding.

