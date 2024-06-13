The Big Picture Love Is Blind showcases a unique dating experiment where singles connect emotionally before seeing each other.

Out of 32 engaged couples, only 11 got married, with 2 divorces, resulting in an 18.1% divorce rate.

The Love Is Blind divorce rate of 18.1% is higher than the national average of about 7.6 divorces per 1000 married women in 2019.

Given the Love Is Blind divorce rate, the show may not be successful in proving its dating experiment. Love Is Blind is a sensational reality TV show determined to prove that singles can connect and marry based solely on an emotional and mental connection. The dating show aired on Netflix in 2020 and took viewers on a wild emotional journey during the height of the COVID-19 lockdown with its unique execution. The season began with 30 singles, 15 men and 15 women, who stayed in separate lodgings. All the Love Is Blind singles were free to date whomever they pleased, but in pods where they would remain sight unseen until they were engaged. Much like many Americans, the singles were all alone in pods, building connections with people they weren't allowed to see but could only hear. The innovative show prompted couples to play games, make meals, plan dates, and much more to help encourage an authentic and deep connection with their love interests.

If, after several days in the pods, a singleton found someone they connected with and fell in love, they could propose. After a proposal, their partner is revealed, and the Love Is Blind couple enters the second phase of the experiment, where they integrate their relationship into the real world. The show's ingenious process was thrilling, drama-filled, and inspiring. Within the first season, six couples were engaged and two got married. The show continued to soar as they prepared for the following seasons in rapid succession. Over the last four years, the reality show has released six seasons and, in that time, many singles have joined Love Is Blind to find their mates. However, the entire show’s premise is an experiment to prove love truly is blind. While many couples made it to the altar and got married, not everybody stayed together. To determine the success rate of the Love Is Blind experiment, this feature will compare the show's divorce rate to the national average.

Understanding the National Average Divorce Rate In Comparison to 'Love Is Blind'

Relationships and marriages are hard work. Even couples who spend decades together get divorced, which is why the Love is Blind show's premise is so interesting. If couples who have known their partners well for years can still struggle in their relationships, then it may not be realistic to believe that singles can fall in love and thrive without seeing each other. It is entirely possible, but the national average needs to be explored before comparing the results of the Love is Blind experiment. According to the United States Census Bureau, in 2019, when Season 1 of Love Is Blind was filmed, the national divorce rate reached an all-time low in 40 years, to about 7.6 divorces for every 1000 married women. This means .76% of married women were divorced in 2019.

Over the years, the rate continued on a downward trend. According to the Census Bureau’s most recent year, 2021, the rate dropped to 6.9 divorces for every 1000 women. This means about .69% of married women were divorced in 2021. While the percentage is less than 1 and may not seem high, it means about 689,308 divorces were filed in 2021. Additionally, according to The Couples Center, a counseling organization for couples, the average length of marriage is about seven to eight years. Forbes also claims that about 43% of first marriages end in divorce. Meanwhile, 60% and 73% of second and third marriages respectively end in divorce. So luckily, the age-old saying that 50% of couples end in divorce is a little of an exaggeration, but the Love Is Blind series

has its work carved out for it.

How Many 'Love Is Blind' Couples Were Engaged and Married?