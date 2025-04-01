Over the course of 8 seasons, Love Is Blind has taken viewers on a journey through arguably the most fascinating dating experiment to ever grace our screens. When it comes to Love Is Blind, one might expect to experience a wild rollercoaster of emotions. Between high-stakes reveals, emotional decisions, and the utter joy of seeing a couple say, "I Do," Love Is Blind delivers in ways unimaginable.

With more than 100 episodes, Love Is Blind has provided an exuberance of moments that have gone viral, but rarely do we discuss the emotional episodes and moments. It's time to celebrate the emotional episodes! From "I Do's," "I Don't's," and shocking revelations that changed the course of the pods, these 10 episodes made viewers and participants emotional.