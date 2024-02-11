The Big Picture Season 4, Episode 10: The episode showcases a pivotal moment where Jackie's absence is revealed to Marshall, highlighting the loyal friendship between Brett and Marshall.

Season 2, Episode 6: Shake's mother defends Deepti, emphasizing the importance of self-worth and showcasing the strong bond between Shake and his mother.

Season 3, Episode 11: The weddings in this episode are filled with drama, including Zanab's powerful speech and Bartise saying no to Nancy, resulting in tears and heartbreak all around.

If you ask any die-hard fan, arguably the best episodes of Love is Blind are the reunion and After the Altar shows that stream after every season. After all the drama, heartbreak, and heartwarming moments, fans just want to know where everyone is and what’s happened since. But when it comes to regular season episodes, several stand out as being among the best for different reasons.

These episodes typically feature massive fights, major cliffhangers, or, in some cases, mark pivotal moments between couples. Many typically signal a breakup or fight, but it’s not all negative. Some of the best Love is Blind episodes mark beautiful moments between two people who are, it appears, genuine soulmates.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

10 “Romeo and Juliet Didn’t Work Out”

Season 4, Episode 10

Through the fourth season, fans were skeptical that Marshall and Jackie would work out. They seemed to come from very different worlds and were trying harder than they should to be attracted to one another. In this episode, things finally come to a head when the boys go shopping for suits and Marshall finds out that Jackie didn’t show up with the girls, who were wedding dress shopping at the same time. What’s more, the episode teased Jackie meeting up with Josh, another man she connected with in the pods. She later claimed this footage was taken out of context and the meeting happened much later. Nonetheless, the two began dating later.

A standout moment in the episode is when likable cast member Brett pulls Marshall aside to let him know about Jackie’s absence, wanting to protect his friend without embarrassing him in front of everyone. It was a wonderful display of Brett’s character, and made fans root for him and Tiffany, the power couple of the season, even more.

9 “Back to Reality”

Season 2, Episode 6

Through the season to date, fans really didn’t like the way Shake was treating Deepti. Most awful was how he was telling everyone behind her back that he wasn’t physically attracted to her. In this episode, fans got a glimpse of a mother who was willing to tell her son like it is. When Shake confided in his mother about his lack of physical attraction to Deepti, his mother swiftly defended the woman who could potentially be her daughter-in-law. “I’m very much identifying with her right now more than you,” she told her son. “She could find someone who absolutely loves her the way she is… She doesn’t deserve someone who gives her even half a percent less.”

This moment helped set things up for what would be one of the most memorable final episodes of any season and prove that the show is so bad, it’s good. Beyond this, the episode was a wonderful one as fans got to see each couple meet the parents and families, and they learned a lot about each of the people and their backgrounds.

8 “The Wedding Day”

Season 3, Episode 11

The weddings in season three were filled with plenty of drama. Perhaps taking inspiration from Deepti in season two, Zanab delivered a biting speech to Cole at the altar after listening to him speak the world of her. She talked about how he tore her down and made her feel less than. It was a powerful speech from a woman who was deeply hurt by her fiancé’s actions and words. Cole looked genuinely stunned and hurt himself, unaware that he had said or done anything to make her feel that way. It was all aired out in the reunion special, and fans were able to draw their own conclusions after watching that. But the wedding moment was one of the most talked about of the season, and arguably the show.

Elsewhere, Bartise was saying no to Nancy, leading to her brother getting visibly upset and an exchange of words between him and her family. Even Raven and SK had such promise, but he said no (the pair did continue to date after the show, but their relationship ended in dramatic and public fashion). The only couple to wed this season were Alexa and Brennon, who remain married today and announced in 2024 that they had a baby on the way. Given that there was only one successful marriage, this episode was filled with lots of tears and heartbreak, but a lot of heated moments, too.

Related Milton and Lydia's Best Moments on 'Love Is Blind' This unsuspecting couple turned out to be the fan favorite of Season 5.

7 “She’s Gone…?”

Season 5, Episode 4

Even by the fifth season, fans were still able to experience “firsts.” In this case, it was the first time a main participant decided to leave the show before the pods portion was over. Despite connecting with Uche, Aaliyah received disturbing news when he revealed that he had previously dated someone else on the show. He and Lydia had dated on and off prior, but both swore they didn’t know the other was going to be on the show. They vowed not to tell anyone so as not to ruin the experiment.

The episode featured a weird and awkward conversation between Aaliyah and Lydia. The latter kept telling Aaliyah details about Uche she didn’t want to know, including personal details about his looks, his lifestyle, his house, habits, even his car. The pod session when Uche enters only to hear radio silence and be told that Aaliyah has left was heartbreaking. But his conversation with Aaliyah leading up to that point also showed his true colors and fans completely understood why she did it. Nonetheless, it didn’t make the episode any less shocking.

6 “The Pods Are Open!”

Season 2, Episode 1

The first indication that Shake was going to be a villain on season two came in the very first episode. While most participants understand the purpose of the experiment – to get to know others without any preconceived notions about what they look like – Shake seemed to want to play his own game. He asked the women inappropriate questions, typically in roundabout ways, to get an idea of their ethnicity or body type. For example, he asked Deepti hypothetically if he would be able to lift her over his shoulders at a concert. He flat out asked Iyana what her size was if he were to buy her clothing, which made her visibly cringe.

The general conversations between the cast members in this episode proved that season 2 was going to be just as entertaining, if not more so, than season one. This episode also showed the beginnings of the love triangle that would plague Shayne, Natalie, and Shaina even beyond the show. The episode ends on a fabulous cliffhanger when Shayne mistakenly thinks Natalie is Shaina in the pod and gushes over how he’s so glad it’s her. This sets the tone for their relationship going forward.

5 “Love in Paradise”

Season 2, Episode 3

If you think episode two of the second season is wild, episode three is an even wilder ride. This episode focuses not on a love triangle, but a full-on love square. Jarrette feels like he’s connecting with both Mallory and Iyanna, while Mallory is connecting with both Jarrett and Sal. Jarrette tries to let Iyana down easily, indicating that he feels more strongly about someone else. But when he hypothetically asks Mallory what she would say if he asked her to marry him, she breaks down and admits she feels stronger about someone else, Sal, to whom she later gets engaged. Rather than consider this a bad decision and walk away with his mistake, Jarrette goes back to Iyana and tries to apologize and get her back. Incredibly, it works!

Meanwhile, something similar is happening with the Shayne-Shaina-Natalie drama, which has become its own square. While Shaina tries to open up to Shayne, who felt she wasn’t being forthcoming with him about her feelings, he tells her it’s too late, and he’s in love with Natalie. Shaina then puts all her eggs in Kyle's basket, someone else she had been connected with, and accepts his puzzling proposal. It’s a wild ride of tears, proposals, and what seems like her simply settling. The episode also showcases the beginning of the events in Mexico, which include awkward moments between Shaina and Kyle. Most notably, Shaina decides to sleep in another room and then ups and leaves.

4 “I Made a Mistake”

Season 4, Episode 6

This was the first time that, as part of the show, someone pursued another from the pods that they didn’t choose. During the pods episodes, Zack was torn between Irina and Bliss. The latter seemed like the safer option, but he was intrigued by Irina and chose her, breaking Bliss’ heart. He quickly realized once in Mexico, however, that there was no chemistry between him and Irina. They cut their losses and ended things before traveling back home. But Zack wasn’t ready to give up. He put his pride aside and asked Bliss to meet with him in person.

In this episode, fans get to see the two see one another face to face for the first time. Zack admits to Bliss that he made the wrong call and asks for a second chance. Knowing the pair end up getting married, are still married, and have a baby on the way makes this episode even sweeter. It chronicles the true beginning of a pair that would become one of the best couples in Love is Blind season four.

3 “Couples Retreat”

Season 1, Episode 4

By the time this episode aired, fans had a good handle on what the show was all about. Fans already got to see a few proposals and see the couples meet in Mexico. What the couples didn’t know, however, and what was revealed in this episode is that they were all there and would all get together for a party. This meant people would meet others they had a connection with in the pods, including those they turned down. When Jessica sees Barnett, it’s obvious that there will be a storyline involving her potential regret, or rather upset, that he didn’t choose her.

But it’s the blowout between Diamond and Carlton, one of the most dramatic couples, that makes this episode intense. He reveals to her that he’s bisexual in the previous episode, and it’s clear she is shocked and feeling lots of emotions. Whether she was upset about this fact, or more so because he didn’t reveal it to her in the pods, is up for debate. Nonetheless, hurtful insults, and the diamond ring, were flung. This is the episode when fans realized Love is Blind would have plenty of drama, too. By the end, both Carlton and Diamond decide to leave the show.

2 “The Weddings”

Season 2, Episode 10

This season saw several couples make it to the aisle once again, including Shayne and Natalie, Mallory and Sal, Shake and Deepti, and Nick and Danielle. There was an explosive moment with Shayne and Natalie getting into an argument just before, and Natalie shocking viewers by saying no. Fans were also shocked by Sal telling Mallory he could not go through with it, while Nick and Danielle’s nuptials were expected, though fans were unsure given how much the two argued.

The real stand-out in this episode was the wedding ceremony between Deepti and Shake. Looking stunning, Deepti walked down the aisle, looked Shake in the eyes, and said she was choosing herself. It was only three words, but it made a lasting impact and led to a collective clap around the world. It was a meaningful moment when a woman took back the power without making a scene or even giving Shake an opportunity to rebut. It remains one of the simplest and most impactful refusals on the show.

1 “The Weddings”

Season 1, Episode 10

Considering the first season of the series is the one that yielded the largest number of couples and lasting marriages, it’s no surprise that the season finale makes the cut as one of the best. Fans not only got to see Lauren and Cameron and Amber and Barnett say “I do” and enjoy a party in honor of their love (both remain married today), but also some dramatic “I don’ts.” Giannina running for the hills in her wedding dress sobbing was reality TV magic, the performance almost like an overdramatic soap opera. Of course, fans know she and Damian continued to date for some time afterward, but it didn’t work out.

Jessica saying no to Mark was not surprising at all, only solidifying what fans knew the entire time: she was not interested in him in that way. Kenny and Kelly don’t get married either, which was disappointing for some, but it was clear that there was more of a friend vibe between them. What supersedes it all is the look in Cameron’s eyes when he sees Lauren walking down the aisle. It was clear these two would be the poster couple for Love is Blind and there was true, pure love between them beyond the scope of reality TV. The episode plays out like a movie with so many conflicting emotions throughout. But with two couples, it provided the happy ending Love is Blind intended to deliver and prove with its premise.

Watch On Netflix

NEXT: All Seasons and Versions of 'Love is Blind,' Ranked