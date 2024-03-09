The Big Picture Fewer couples make it to the altar on Love Is Blind, with multiple engagements resulting in breakups or cancelations.

Not all participants in Love Is Blind are ready for marriage, leading to some wasting each other's time due to lack of commitment.

Love Is Blind should reassess their casting process to ensure participants are genuinely ready for marriage, not just seeking fame or drama.

The experiment of Love Is Blind tests to see if love can form between two people without seeing each other. Singles date in the pods and talk through a wall. It's up to them if they want to give any details about their appearance. In the end, couples who are ready for an engagement get engaged and take their relationships into the new world. The reality series has shown that things aren't simple once the real world comes back into effect.

We've seen multiple couples get engaged, but it seems like fewer couples manage to make it to the altar. Couples live together and return to work, as they plan a wedding. Commitment is a huge factor in the show, and we're seeing cast members don't commit to the experiment let alone an engagement.

Who Hasn't Made It to the Altar On Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind viewers have watched at least one couple not make it to the altar since season 1. Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton ended their engagement in Mexico after he revealed to her that he was bisexual. Diamond wondered why he didn't reveal this in the pods, and he wondered why his sexuality affected her feelings for him. The remaining five couples went to the altar and two of them said "I do." Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are still married.

Season 2 once again showed one couple breaking up shortly after the pods. Everyone else made it to the altar with two couples saying, "I do." But this time, both couples - Jarret Jones and Ayanna McNeely; and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson - divorced within months of the reunion special airing.

Season 3 gets even weirder with two couples saying, "I do." However, Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton revealed they didn't live together at the reunion. Bartise Bowden and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada refused to get married but wanted to date their fiancée after the show instead. Neither relationship worked out.

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux remain married and are expecting their first baby.

Season 4 showed Jackelina Bonds ending her relationship with Marshall Glaze and rekindling things with another man from the pods. Irina Solomonova was initially engaged to Zack Goytowski. They broke up on the cast trip, and he married Bliss Poureetezadi at the end of the season. Season 5 had only three engaged couples and one of them was Taylor Rue and Jared "JP" Pierce. But they left the pre-honeymoon trip single because JP didn't like her makeup. Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown; and Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin remain married.

Season 6 continues this decline with five engaged couples. Three of them broke up before going to the altar, then only one of them got married in the finale, Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés. The experiment puts cast members in a strange predicament. Do you go to the altar knowing you're going to say no and waste people's time? Or do you leave the experiment early, which also shows a lack of commitment to the process?

Multiple Love Is Blind Stars Waste Their Time...and the Viewers

Every season starts with everyone claiming they're ready to get married. However, we've seen that not be the case for multiple reasons. Clay Gravesande said as early as the cast trip after the pods that he feared letting Amber Desiree or "A.D." down. His father's infidelity during his parents' marriage made him cautious about marriage. However, he continued his engagement with A.D. who was determined to see the process through with him. Clay later said he watched Love Is Blind and realized he didn't have a mentality mature enough for marriage. He then questioned the importance of the wedding day set by producers.

"I did buy into this experiment like fully," she told him. "And I do believe that we committed to a certain timeline in the pods. We committed to it." A.D. even says she's OK with a yes or a no at the altar because she can pick herself up afterward. So she did seem to want the wedding day decision. However, she made it clear that she won't date him if he says no, and she doesn't want a long engagement. Clay took a risk by not saying, "I do" and thought he could promise to work on himself to get ready for marriage. But the finale ends with A.D. saying she was done with the relationship.

Perhaps more men should watch Love Is Blind before filming the show. That way, they can see how prepared men navigate the process in comparison to the ones who aren't ready. There is another way the Netflix show sets certain people up to fail through the casting process.

Love Is Blind Should Cast Applicants, Not Recruits

Jeramey Lutinski in season 6 was in hot water for staying out all night with another woman. Fans found out he was previously engaged and accused him of being in a relationship while "applying" for the reality show. He clarified that his previous relationship was already over and that he didn't apply to be on Love Is Blind. He showed a screenshot of a casting associate producer asking for him to apply to be on the show.

This isn't unique to the dating show. Almost every reality TV show asks people to apply via social media, some producers even DM potential participants. Casting producers want people with a certain look, or people with big followings, or people with an interesting story in their show, thus, social media recruiting is a great tool. But the goal is to cast people who are interested in a marriage experiment. If not, you risk getting people who weren't looking for that in the first place when you are the first to seek them out to do the show. There is a higher chance those people will be enticed by fame.

The experiment itself also should be adjusted. Perhaps more time in the pods would lead to deeper discussions, which has recently been named as a reason for people saying no at the altar as some believe they don't know enough about their partner before the wedding ceremony. Or the couples could get guidance from professionals during their engagement, like in Married at First Sight. They could also pay for successful couples from past seasons to return and spend time with couples who are struggling to finish the process for the first time.

Fans want a balance of drama with romance in Love Is Blind. The recent seasons have the former outweighing the episodes with love triangles, early breakups, and secrets coming to light. It makes the seasons feel longer when it has so much drama, and the ending is less satisfying when most of the couples don't even make it to the altar.

Season 6's final episode had 40 minutes of a wedding that ended with a no, and left less than 30 minutes of a wedding ending in marriage. That's a perfect representation of the state of Love Is Blind. Something has to change or else it won't only be the rejected people who say yes at the altar feeling like their time is being wasted. Fans will also start to question if they should stay invested in this hit franchise if most stars don't even make it to their hometowns together, let alone the altar where they make their final decision.

