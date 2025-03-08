Love Is Blind Season 8 is plodding toward the finish line, bringing with it a handful of watercooler moments, as well as questionable couples. While many of the couples on the series bring their own drama – with differing opinions on politics, sexuality, trauma, and religion – family members of contestants are also known to get in on the experiment. But not all families are as supportive as Brett Brown's when he introduced them to Tiffany Pennywell, making us believe in love again.

Some family members don't want to meet the new partner at all, while others just don't want to be on camera. Some are awkward or skeptical, which is to be expected in an accelerated process like Love Is Blind. Most come around at the end to support their children, but some of the following family members are downright rude to their son or daughter's love interest. While we're focusing on Love Is Blind U.S., Jasmine's mother meeting Bobby Johnson on Love Is Blind UK deserves a shout-out!

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Love Is Blind 8/10 Release Date February 13, 2020 Showrunner Chris Coelen Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

10 Kwame's Mother Doesn't Meet Chelsea

Season 4