The Big Picture Contestants overlook red flags & ignore initial requirements for partner, leading to regret.

Fear of regret and not trying other options plays a significant role in decision-making.

Making the "wrong" decision is common, but contestants have found happiness after the show.

Since the premiere of Love Is Blind we've seen people come on the show hopeful that they'll find their spouse. The Netflix series asks if people can fall in love without ever seeing the other person. Singles date each other in pods and talk through a wall. They get engaged, and then see each other before going out in the world as a couple.

There have been all kinds of mistakes over the years. People have called out the wrong person's names in the pods. Contestants brought lists of questions in the pods only for them to turn everyone off like Matthew Duliba. Others focused on appearances despite the goal of the experiment like Shake Chatterjee. But there is one mistake that gets repeated almost every season that is relatable. Stars move forward with the wrong person after multiple red flags, warnings, and even their gut feeling.

‘Love Is Blind’ Red Flags That Went Overlooked

The ideal scenario is that the singles ask the right questions and use that information to find the right person. However, this isn't how things play out sometimes. Jessica Batten in Season 1 introduced herself by revealing what her dating criteria were before the show. "I would only date a guy between one to five years older," she told the camera. "I would only date athletes because I'm really athletic." She was 34 years old at the time and figured she should throw out some of that criteria to have "the most perfect marriage." She hit it off with 24-year-old Mark Cuevas in the pods at first. She told him that she had dated someone who was 41 before and felt like she had to fast-forward her life with him and was worried that would be the case for Mark. He told her that he didn't care. "It's hard for me to accept that he feels that way for me," she told the cameras. "Something in the back of my mind is like, 'Can this really work in the real world?'"

The following seasons also had women with a strong sense of what they were looking for in a partner only to ignore that to make a relationship work. Shaina Hurley knew her religion was important to her and was uncomfortable with Kyle Abrams not being religious in Season 2. She said yes to his proposal only to regret it almost instantly. She later ended the relationship.

Men are prone to making the same mistake. Zack Goytowski opened up about his ex's family judging him for being raised by a single mother who stripped. He told Bliss Poureetezadi she was a 10 in intellect. However, he proposed to Irina Solomonova after Bliss said her father didn't like any of her exes. "I don't know that my dad will think anyone is ever good enough for me," she told him. Zack and Irina regretted their engagement almost immediately.

To Fear Regretting Not Trying the Wrong Option

What do all of these people have in common? They all knew what they wanted or needed before going into the pods. However, they overlooked what they were initially looking for after getting to know many people. This is relatable to anyone who has dated. Many daters consider whether to compromise once they find someone who is attractive or has other traits they find desirable. Perhaps the person doesn't align with one important detail but shares a similar history to them, like Zack and Irina.

Another relatable aspect of Love Is Blind is that options or lack of options can make things worse. Every couple previously mentioned was strongly considering another person in the pod. Shaina bonded with Shayne Jansen over religion, but he chose Natalie Lee. Jessica was interested in the older Matthew Barnett, but he later married Amber Pike. That left all of these people with the option to either get engaged to the other person they dated in the pods or pack up their things and go home empty-handed.

Some singles admitted that fear played a part in their decisions. Yes, Shaina knew Kyle was an atheist but was open to her raising their kids Christian. She knew that wasn't enough and admitted fear was playing a part in her decisions. "I said yes to Kyle...because I do have feelings for Kyle," she said in episode 3. "I'm just scared I made a decision that was the wrong decision." She spoke to Shayne in the pods once more after the engagement.

Sometimes It’s Easier To Make the Wrong Decisions

It's hard to believe that the fear of regret of at least not trying to be the person who wants them doesn't come into play either. All of these people have a strong sense of self at first. But start questioning if they could be wrong and not truly open to the process if they don't take the opportunity to move forward. If they feel like they've done all that they could, then they can be at peace with it. Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith told her fiancé Clay Gravesande this when he considered not going to the altar because he wasn't ready. "I'm OK with a yes or a no at the altar," she told him. "I can pick myself up, and we can have a conversation about that. Unfortunately, I'm not OK with just being a long-term fiancé. I did buy into this experiment."

Many people criticized A.D. for this perspective, but it was honest. The singles would have a hard time not buying into the experiment in the pods where they're isolated from the outside world. If you buy into it, then you accept getting engaged without seeing your partner is reasonable, which they probably didn't previously believe based on our culture of dating. But if they're possibly wrong about that, then why can't they possibly be wrong about what they were looking for in a partner?

Why the Fear of Regret Will Continue on Love Is Blind

It's unlikely this problem will ever be gone for good for Love Is Blind contestants. For one, it's very human to consider regret when making big life decisions. Secondly, this type of fear breeds drama, which is good for television. They might not always voice their fear or knowledge that they made the wrong decision. But their actions based on these concepts have led to unsurprising but dramatic breakups.

The one thing the Netflix series has shown is that even if you make the "wrong" decision, you'll survive. Jessica from season 1 is married and welcomed her son in June 2023. Shaina is married and had her first baby this year. Zack went back to Bliss after the cast trip. They married in the finale and welcomed their first baby girl, Galileo, in April 2023. So happily ever after could happen on the show or off it for the reality stars, no matter what decision they make.

