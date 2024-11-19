At this point, it's pretty safe to say that the Love Is Blind "experiment" is a success. Netflix's idea for the reality dating series has already rolled out a slate of spin-offs, and this week the streamer announced that one more is coming to the platform: Get ready for Love Is Blind: France. The European country will be the 11th to put a group of singles to meet each other and have them decide to get married without ever seeing each other's faces or bodies. The series is currently in production, and Netflix intends to debut the new spin-off in 2025.

The structure will be the same of all other installments of the Love Is Blind franchise: a group of men and women are separated in groups and only get to meet each other through the pods — two interconnected rooms in which you can hear the other person speak but can't see them. The idea is to form a connection even though you have no idea what your would-be partner looks like, and the duo can only meet face to face after they propose to each other.

In an official statement, Netflix’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria celebrated the new spin-off and underscored that even though the format is the same, Love Is Blind: France will have its own tones and themes:

“‘Love is Blind’ is a very unique format in the sense that it truly tries to find compatibility before chemistry. In India, as you can imagine, we are very used to love being blind. But in a lot of other places, it’s a completely different experience. Over the years, we’ve taken ‘Love is Blind' to 10 countries, and I’m thrilled to announce our next adaptation goes straight to the city of love.”

'Love Is Blind' All Over the World

Image via Netflix

Just like other installments, Love Is Blind: France will also be hosted by a celebrity couple which is yet to be announced. In the original series, the show is conducted by former pop star Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey, while in the U.K. Matt and Emma Willis mediate couples' interactions. So far, fans of the reality dating series have watched Love Is Blind: Brazil, Love Is Blind: Japan, Love Is Blind: Sweden and many others.

In 2024, the show expanded to the United Arab Emirates for the first time with Love is Blind: Habibi. The flagship series in the U.S. is gearing up to debut Season 8 next February. Season 9 has already been greenlit by Netflix.

Love Is Blind: France debuts on Netflix in 2025. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the streamer.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Micah Lussier , Chelsea Griffin , Tiffany Pennywell , Zack Goytowski , Brett Brown , Kwame Appiah , Alexa Alfia , Brennon Lemieux , Colleen Reed , Matt Bolton , Bartise Bowden , Bliss Poureetezadi , Paul Peden , Cole Barnett , Zanab Jaffrey , Raven Ross , Nancy Rodriguez , SK Alagbada , Deepti Vempati , Danielle Ruhl , Mallory Zapata , Natalie Lee , Nick Thompson , Iyanna McNeely , Jarrette Jones Story By Chris Coelen Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

