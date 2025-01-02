“Willkommen in Deutschland!” Love is Blind flies all the way to the land of Beethoven, Frankfurt sausages, and Oktoberfest with Love is Blind: Germany. Single men and women from all walks of life come together for a different kind of modern romance. Over four weeks, these singles are put into isolated pods. They are paired up with their potential future soulmate, all without ever seeing them.

Once someone is sure they’re going to marry their match, the two will finally see each other in the real world. But there’s no time to waste. With wedding plans in the air, these new couples must decide if they’re truly made for each other based on the limited time they’ve spent together in and out of the pod. At the end of the day, Love is Blind: Germany begs the question: is emotional connection truly enough to suffice a happily ever after?

The Love is Blind franchise first began with its original U.S. version in 2020, quickly growing into a mega-hit amongst viewers. Due to the overwhelming popularity of the series, Love is Blind has gone international. In addition to Love is Blind: Germany, the franchise is currently producing Love is Blind: France and Love is Blind: Italy. Enough with the chit-chat - without further ado, here’s where audiences can watch and stream Love is Blind: Germany.

Is 'Love is Blind: Germany’ Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, no. Love is Blind: Germany will only be available for online streaming.

Is ‘Love is Blind: Germany’ Streaming Online?

Yes! Love is Blind: Germany is available to stream starting January 5 on Netflix.

Home to the juiciest reality shows, Netflix has become a homestay for other dating competition series. Following a similar premise, The Circle follows romance seekers who are put into separate apartments and can only speak to each other via a specially designed social media platform called “The Circle”. The catch? Participants have the opportunity to catfish their way through the competition.

For something a lot more spicier, there’s Too Hot to Handle - the matchmaking show where potential lovers can literally do anything, except kissing, getting into sexual activities, and self-gratification. With $100,000 on the line, these casual, non-committed flingers must suppress their urges to bag the cash prize. It’s up to them to contain themselves or let all hell break loose.

Can You Stream ‘Love is Blind: Germany’ Without Netflix?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. Love is Blind: Germany is only streaming exclusively on Netflix. Those not on the platform yet can refer to the table below for subscription prices.

Watch the ‘Love is Blind: Germany’ Preview

In a social experiment unlike any other, 30 singles, 15 men and 15 women, are paired up with one another as they begin their quest for love through one foolproof method: blind dating. Throughout the course of 10 episodes, contestants will be put in their respective pods, facing each other all while remaining separated and unseen. They can only talk to each other through a communication device, fully unaware of who they are speaking to and what they look like.

Based on the success of their conversations, contestants get to propose to their chosen partner and see their fiance for the first time. But the real work only happens once they’ve stepped outside. Now all coupled up, not only do they have to plan for the big wedding day, but they’ll also have to overcome other emotional obstacles they might not have covered back at the pod. As their wedding day approaches, couples will need to decide whether they’re committed to saying “I do”, or cut things off before it’s too late.

Other International ‘Love is Blind’ Spin-Offs to Check Out Next

‘Love is Blind: Mexico’

These folks simply can’t get their hands off each other in Love is Blind: Mexico. Hot, heated, and downright passionate, hopeful contestants from all around the country have their sights set on their future love - and when they do get it, they’re not letting go so easily. Hosted by actor, singer, and comedian Omar Chaparro and his life coach wife, Lucy, the Mexican rendition of the series knows how to crank up the drama. From the boiling competition between three women over one guy, jealousy over someone’s old flame, and an unwanted quarrel at the group barbecue, participants are in for a shock upon learning their partners’ true colors outside the pod.

‘Love is Blind: Japan’

Love is Blind: Japan proves that you can fall in love with someone just by talking. In a world where appearances matter, the spin-off subverts the dating notion by emphasizing heartfelt connections over looks. Hosted by comedian Takashi Fujii and actor Yuka Itaya, there’s a more low-key, tender vibe going around in this edition of the show. Although the conversations can get deep and introspective, they’re not interrogative. It’s clear that participants truly want to get to know each other beyond skin-deep. True to the nature of Love is Blind, trivial arguments are bound to occur, but they’re all rooted in something even deeper about what they truly want out of a relationship. Married or not, audiences can’t help but go “aww” at the bonds that are formed.

‘Love is Blind: Habibi’

“This is not a dating place, it is a marriage place.” Take a trip all the way to the United Arab Emirates, where romance sizzles in Love is Blind: Habibi. Hosted by Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr, the spin-off pulls the curtains on the stereotypes the outside world might normally associate with the region. Both male and female participants are determined to find the love of their lives, and they’re not willing to settle for less. Embedded with the rich traditions and culture of the UAE, Habibi also offers a glimpse into how romance plays out in the area. This casual speed-dating gig gets a lot more serious with family and faith intertwined with their search for love. After all, marriage isn’t just the union of two hearts - it’s the merging of two ancestries.

