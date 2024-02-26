The Big Picture Love Is Blind faces infidelity issues with couples from various seasons being rocked by cheating scandals.

The series is now plagued by fame-hungry contestants seeking recognition instead of genuine connections.

Many participants looking to be the next social media star by focusing more on fame than true love.

The first season of Love Is Blind was groundbreaking. The Netflix series, which is produced and hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, brings together singles in one city in a closed environment and challenges them to fall in love with people they can only speak to but not see. There is also the added pressure of being told that they must get engaged before they meet one another and that they must either get married or end their relationship after living together for several weeks. The first season of the reality series saw some success, but none quite as captivating as the romance between Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed. Their love story is still captivating to this day, as they seem to still be very much in love six years later. The seasons that followed, however, quickly began to shift from what was so engaging from the first season.

The cast is still comprised of people hopeful for love, but each season, there seems to be an increase of liars and people who move forward in relationships that they don’t want to be in for the sake of finishing the process. Despite the psychological evaluations they claim to have set up in the screening process, many people have slipped through the cracks who have proven to be the villains of their particular season. One cannot help but wonder how this is happening, especially in this day and age of the internet, where everything is searchable. And, over the past six seasons, only eight of those couples are still together. Season six of Love Is Blind is proving to be another dumpster fire, featuring several people who are either lying to or pretending to be really in love with their partners. Now that the series has become so popular, has Love Is Blind lost the minimal effectiveness it had in the first place?

‘Love Is Blind’ Has Infidelity Issues

The first season of Love Is Blind had several controversies, to be sure, but the ones involving infidelity feel even more devious considering the concept of the series. Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas were a couple from the first season of Love Is Blind, and the viewpoint of their relationship was certainly skewed in his favor thanks to Jessica’s uptight energy and blunt attitude. Jessica was viewed as the villain, and this followed her even into the reunion. To be fair, her fixation on Matt Barnett certainly did not help her look good, but it was later on that viewers learned of Mark’s possible infidelity after the series.

The second season saw the horrible beginning of the marriage between Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely. Jarette proposed to another person in the pods and was rejected, so he proposed to Iyanna shortly after. The couple managed to make it down the altar, but their marriage ultimately ended due to infidelity on Jarrette’s part. Another couple, SK Albagada and Raven Ross from season 3, seemed to be great together; however, they never made it down the altar. At the reunion, the pair divulged that they were dating, but soon after the special aired, their relationship was already over due to allegations of cheating on SK’s part.

The first set of cheating allegations from the current season of Love Is Blind are pretty incredible in comparison to past seasons. Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman found love in the pods after Jeramey decided to choose Laura over his other connection. After moving in together, Jeramey spends an entire night out and lies about his location to Laura. He admitted to seeing Sarah Ann, the other person he formed a connection within the pods, and Laura is furious with him. Shortly after the messy episodes aired, more news came out about Jeramey.

As it turns out, according to the mother of his ex-fianceé, Jeramey was engaged when he applied to be on the show. Jeramey has taken to Instagram to deny the engagement allegations, saying he was engaged before he applied but that the relationship was long over when he arrived.

Wannabe C-List Celebrities Thrive on ‘Love Is Blind’

Infidelity is an issue, but there is another major one that faces Love Is Blind as a series: fame-hunger. Those who claim to be there for the right reasons but want to have their I’m five minutes in the spotlight take center stage on the show. Season six saw its first example of this in Matthew Duliba’s actions in the pods. Matthew had a seemingly serious connection with Amber aka AD in the pods. AD also had a strong connection with Clay and was struggling over whom to go with. It seemed like she was leaning toward Matthew until she heard fellow cast member Amber talking about her relationship with Matthew and the fact that he was saying the same things to both of them. When she did, he made a big deal about not being there to be a “C-List Celebrity” and then dared to say that America would be “on his side.” Needless to say, his statement made things much easier for AD. He left the pods to “Go get Amber.” Whether he was successful in that remains to be seen.

Season six saw a few love triangles, but none as captivating as the one between Jimmy, Chelsea, and Jessica. Jimmy was torn between the two women, and after Jessica held him to task for stringing her and Chelsea along, he decided to choose Chelsea. When the couple met, he acted happy but made discontented faces easily found by the camera when she couldn’t see. He seemed very disappointed that she did not look like Megan Fox, and when Chelsea asked him what he had noticed about her first, he said that he noticed her nice teeth. Jimmy made a big point in front of the other couples to talk about how great things were with him and Chelsea while simultaneously seeming a little too excited to talk to some of the other women. His gawking at AD’s body was uncomfortable to watch for Chelsea and those watching.

Viewers saw in the previews for future episodes that the connection between him and Jessica is far from over. Both Matthew and Jimmy seemed to want to look good in front of the audience. Matthew is the awkward Casanova, while Jimmy seems to want to prove that Love Is Blind for him when it is not. These men do not realize that if a person is not genuine on a reality TV show, the audience will always know. And that is the primary issue now facing Love Is Blind: people going on the show to look good. They want to be the next Lauren and Cameron while forgetting that people are obsessed with them because of how genuine their love seems to be. These people join casts like this with hopes of becoming bigger stars, and more of them seem to be making it past the background checks and personality screening.

