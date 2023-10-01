The Big Picture Love is Blind's Jackie Bonds confirmed she is newly single after a failed love triangle with co-stars Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas.

Jackie initially chose Marshall as her leading man, praising his emotional maturity, but the differences between them ultimately led to their breakup.

After their split, Jackie pursued a relationship with Josh, but their lack of emotional maturity and communication skills caused their downfall as well.

Netflix's Love is Blind has become known for its failed couple pairings and can now add this love triangle to its list. Season 4's Jackie Bonds confirmed that she is newly single. The reality TV star was introduced to viewers during Season 4 of Netflix's show when she began a controversial love triangle with fellow co-stars Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas. Ultimately, Jackie accepted Marshall's marriage proposal, but their love journey would soon fade. Jackie would quickly find herself rekindling her connection with former beau and co-star Josh, but this relationship has resulted in the same outcome. With Jackie being single again, it's evident that she could have avoided this fallout by giving her first relationship with Marshall a real chance. A close look at how this love triangle transcended into reoccurring bad choices and heartbreak reveals why Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze are the better pairing.

Jackie Bonds Swoon Over 'Love is Blind's Marshall Glaze

Early in the season, Jackie made it seem like an easy choice between reality TV stars Marshall and Josh by crowning Marshall as her leading man. In her private interview, the Netflix star spoke highly of Marshall, saying, "Marshall is just the right man for me. He's emotionally mature." The 27-year-old dental assistant made several declarations explaining how much her co-star Marshall differed from her past relationships. The Netflix star talked about how Marshall is the man she needs because he can help her grow. While still in the pods, Jackie clearly understood and accepted how the differences between her and Marshall would make their relationship strong but that it would require work. Furthermore, in her private interview, Jackie mentions that she needs to "get ready for him," implying that she needs to take a different approach because she doesn't want to mess up her new relationship. However, once the Love is Blind duo met face-to-face, the fairytale that Jackie and Marshall envisioned would soon perish.

Jackie's engagement to Marshall would focus on the differences between her new fiancé and past lovers looks and personalities. The differences in her new relationship with Marshall began to agitate Jackie, and the differences she once admired would become her reasons for splitting from Marshall. In her private interview during their honeymoon, Jackie says that Marshall is not her "physical type" and that she is used to dating "more masculine" men. The Netflix dating show challenges reality TV stars like Jackie to enter a relationship better suited to their needs. The 27-year-old marketing manager would soon see the qualities his fiancé once praised him for being used against him. Once the couple made it home, their living arrangements didn't last long in paradise despite Marshall's constant attempts to bond with co-star Jackie. The couple's big off-camera fight led Marshall to flee his old apartment for space. The conflict began with Jackie telling Marshall he needed to be more "aggressive" and "boss up." Marshall took offense to these comments because he felt Jackie was questioning his manhood. This argument would only mark the beginning of the Love is Blind couple's heated exchanges that would hurt each other.

Trouble in Paradise for Jackie Bonds and Marshall Glaze

Following the couple's big fight, Jackie and Marshall arrived separately to co-star Chelsea Griffin's birthday party. Other cast mates were concerned when Marshall came separate from Jackie, except former pod-mate Josh Demas. Josh saw the opportunity of someone's misfortune as his advantage. The emotional maturity levels of Marshall and Josh are on full display during this party. Viewers can see Marshall delicately handle his issues with Jackie as he discusses the couple's problems. He seeks advice from fellow cast members like Brett Brown about his current relationship struggles. Josh takes advantage of this opportunity to flirt with Jackie and wants her to know he desires to be in a relationship with her. Fellow cast members Kwame Appiah and Bliss Poureetezadi take notice of Josh's disrespectful behavior. Marshall and Jackie's relationship ends shortly after Griffin's birthday party. The Love is Blind star chose to skip out on wedding dress shopping because she was ending her relationship with Marshall to try anew with Josh. This encounter leads to Josh and Jackie meeting for a coffee shop date and agreeing to begin a new romance. Jackie admits to Josh that Marshall was "too sensitive" for her, and she chose the wrong man. At this point, Jackie displayed her willingness to be in a relationship that's not better but easier.

The fallout from Jackie and Marshall's split became toxic. Text messages from Jackie's phone leaked online. The text messages include degrading messages concerning Marshall's sexuality. In the texts, Jackie said that Marshall is "too feminine" as she alludes to "suspecting" him of being gay. Marshall has denied these claims, and due to online backlash, reality star Jackie issued an apology on April 18 via her Instagram. Jackie would call her actions "tasteless" and "disrespectful" but said that Marshall also insulted her. Once the reunion aired, Jackie and Josh were not in attendance. Still, Jackie thanked Vanessa Lachey for allowing the new reality TV couple to tell their side of the story via video. Despite the love story that Jackie and Josh displayed to their followers online, the couple officially called it quits in September, just two weeks after the Love is Blind: After the Alter aired.

The journey for love is back in motion for Love is Blind star Jackie. It was clear that Jackie and Josh had a lot of similarities, such as their struggle to be emotionally mature. Time would show the difficulty the Netflix couple would experience. Their lack of maturity to communicate emotions caused the couple to fail to strengthen each other's weaknesses. Even after an argument between reality stars Josh and Jackie that aired on Love is Blind: After the Alter, Jackie tells the camera, "Maybe it's time to end this (referring to her relationship with Josh) because he doesn't help me grow." Earlier in the season, Jackie stated that one of the qualities she loved about Marshall was that he helped her to grow. It is clear the positivity that Marshall brought to Jackie's life was something she desired, but the work required to maintain a healthy relationship proved to be too much to handle. Marshall and Jackie were opposites regarding their personality and behavior, but they would have been more successful in aiding each other's growth.