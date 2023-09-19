The Big Picture Jackie Bonds broke up with Josh Demas after talking to his ex-girlfriend, Monica Rodriguez, and realizing he didn't care about their relationship.

Bonds expressed her love for Demas and her disappointment in the breakup, stating that she had hoped for a future together.

Jackie Bonds might have been a bit wishy-washy this season of Love Is Blind but she's now back on the market. As one of the couples meant to go through the experiment, Bonds realized that she was in love with someone else from the pods and left to be with Josh Demas who she was still with in the one-year check-ups that recently released on Netflix. The two were preparing to move into their new apartment together and Bonds was even talking about how much she loved Demas when they had dinner together on a ferris wheel in Seattle.

News broke though that the two had broken up via a TikTok that has Bonds talking about their relationship including information about her talking to Demas' ex-girlfriend Monica Rodriguez. Featured on Reality Ashley's TikTok account, the video was from a live stream where Bonds talked about their conversation and how it led to her break-up with Demas and the video was then posted to @RealityAshley's TikTok page separately.

“I’m still sick about it. I love that man,” she shared in the clip. “I was like, ‘Damn, I had all these life plans with you and then you just don’t even care.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s crazy.’” Bonds went on to say that she “tried to fix” t​​​​​heir relationship. “I tried doing everything I could and what’s crazy is looking back on these messages I look like a begging ass b—ch and I never beg no one to be with me,” she clarified.

Bonds' Former Relationship With Marshall Glaze

On the show, Bonds was engaged to Marshall Glaze after the pods but the couple fought and fought together until they broke off their engagment and she went to meet up with Demas during the series. At the time, Bonds told US Weekly that she left Bonds because of the way he spoke to her about her "moods," telling the publication there was another comment that he had made, and I’m not gonna go into that because it’s very, very derogatory to a group,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April. “But, he made that comment and I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’m cool. Once you disrespect me and call me out on my character, as a woman, I’m not standing for that. I’m outta here.’”

While we don't know exactly what her conversation with Rodriguez made her believe, this is a bit of a shock given where Bonds relationship with Demas was during the year reunion of Love Is Blind on Netflix. What the future holds for her, we don't know but hopefully she finds a man who respects her because neither Demas nor Glaze understood what she needed.