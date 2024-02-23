The Big Picture Jeramey proposed to Laura on Love Is Blind Season 6 over Sarah Ann amid speculations about his motives.

Jeramey dispelled rumors of applying to the show while in a relationship and clarified his casting process.

Jeramey confronted negative comments on social media and hinted at a future reunion where the cast will address the controversy.

Jeramey Lutinski started Love Is Blind Season 6 interested in two women, Laura Dadisman and Sarah Ann. He claimed he had a fun time and sexual chemistry with Sarah Ann, but he had a deeper connection with Laura. He eventually proposed to Laura, and it seemed like Sarah Ann was supportive of his decision. However, the teaser for the season shows there is a lot more going on behind the scenes in this love triangle on the reality series.

The questions around Jeramey are only building up with time. There was a picture of him shared on the internet of him with a woman that he was allegedly engaged. According to the rumor mill, he applied to the show while he was still engaged and living with a woman and her child. Jeramey responded to this rumor and gave the timeline of his relationship before going on to the Netflix series.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

Jeramey Says He Was Single When Approached to Be on Love Is Blind

Image via Netflix

Jeramey posted a video on Instagram on Feb. 23 addressing the rumor, and says there's a lot of misinformation about the timeline of his previous relationship spreading online. "One, anybody that I was on dates with, my cast mates, and in multiple interviews this topic was discussed," he said. "Nobody is surprised by this. It was something well-documented. Unfortunately, with all the footage that is captured, not all of it makes it into the final cut."

Related Love Is Blind's' Matthew Shows Even the Nerdy Underdog Can Be an F-Boy The Love is Blind pods create a level playing field, so even the socially awkward Matthew can be shown to be a jerk

He says he had no intentions of applying for the show. Instead, he was approached by a casting producer on Instagram when he was living on his own. He added a screenshot of this interaction as proof.

The screenshot shows someone introducing themselves as a casting associate producer and that they're casting for Love Is Blind in Charlotte. The message ended claiming it was the final week of casting, so there wasn't much time left for applications. Filming for the season began in March 2023. Jeramey turned off comments on the post.

Not everyone believes him, as social media chatter, reportedly from his ex's mother, claims the two didn't end their engagement until the end of 2022 before selling their home in early 2023. Jeramy's history of lying on the show to Laura also makes viewers inclined to believe he's not telling the full truth. That's not the only thing about Jeramey that was called into question.

Jeramy Clears Up Myths About Him and Sarah Ann

image via Netflix

Episode 9 had a cliffhanger of Laura confronting him for staying out until the wee hours of the morning while his fiancé stayed at home. He revealed he was out with men from the cast and Sarah Ann was with them. He admitted to discussing things with Sarah Ann about how his relationship ended but denied going to her home, which Laura proved to be a lie due to him sharing his location via iPhone.

Jeramey addressed the negative comments he received in another Instagram post. "OK, got it. Enough," the message starts. "The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold. For you it's entertainment, for us, it was a part of life at an accelerated pace."

He addressed fans not seeing his meetup with Sarah Ann on the show. "Next time we'll recommend having cameras attached 24/7," he wrote. "We'll make sure every one is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunted boring moments happen." The post ended with "Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then, we all get it."

Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix