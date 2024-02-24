The Big Picture Love Is Blind features toxic relationships, but also successful ones with high 'success rates'.

A messy love triangle with deceit and deep betrayal leads to one of the show's most shocking acts.

The season sees the messiest ending yet, revealing deceit and mistrust causing chaos in relationships.

Any season of Netflix's Love is Blind is sure to have at least some mess. Whether it be blatant lies or more nuanced ways of deceiving one another, this reality dating series created by Chris Coelen that challenges singles to get married "sight unseen" has presented audiences with some of the most toxic relationships ever seen on streaming. That's not to say that it hasn't yielded successful partnerships. It has one of the highest 'success rates' (couples who marry and stay together after the show) of any reality program out there.

But the uncertain element of deciding to marry someone within one month of meeting always produces situations that leave audiences in awe of just how chaotic people trying to find love can be - and this season has seen the series' messiest one yet. Coming from a couple many were confident had a strong enough connection to last whose catastrophic end has viewers shocked, this pair's downfall is one of the most disastrous the show has ever seen.

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

'Love Is Blind' Is Famous for Love Triangles

Image via Netflix

When they first began to connect in the pods portion of Love is Blind, audiences thought they'd found a rather genuine connection between Jeramey Lutisnki and Laura Dadisman. They had an easy, lighthearted connection early into the process, one that flourished throughout the season's first few episodes but was always haunted by a looming shadow: Jeramey's "second choice," Sarah Ann. Laura respected that Jeramey did not immediately pick her over the other women, but their dating process was marred by constant reminders of Jeramey's affection for Sarah (illustrated best when Jeramey called Laura her name once on a date). Eventually, despite his clear attraction to Sarah Ann and hers to him, Jeramey proposed to Laura and she said yes. He and Sarah had an amicable breakup, though Sarah made it clear that the feelings she had for him were still there.

The honeymoon portion of this season saw Laura and Jeramey having fun with the other couples in the Dominican Republic, going on archery dates, and steadily adjusting to a relationship where they could actually see one another. And, at least at first, all seemed well; Laura appeared to love his goofy personality, he began to open up to her feeling that she wouldn't judge him, and they began making plans for the future. Their first major hurdle was the infamous 'bean-dip' incident, where Jeramey told fellow contestant Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith that Laura had told him to "bean dip" her (an inside joke between the women of smacking one another's breasts). Laura defensively claimed that it was a joke and that he shouldn't have repeated it, angrily telling the other women that she saw him doing this as wanting to start a senseless drama. Within Love is Blind's long history of arguments between couples, this one is rather unserious, speaking less about a serious issue and more about the fact that this couple has some underlying communication issues. It was settled rather quickly and Laura decided to put the event in the past, recognizing that perhaps her distrust of him at that moment was just the result of an emotionally charged situation - a distrust that would, unfortunately, soon be validated.

Always Fight For...Your Second Choice?

Image via Netflix

No matter the season, the most stressful part of Love is Blind is when the fiancées meet each other's friends and family. As couples begin living together before (hopefully) getting married, they take the time to meet the other person's loved ones, often facing a myriad of awkward questions in the hopes of convincing these people to approve of them. When Jeramey met Laura's family, everything appeared rather great; they seemed to take to him right away and his goofy nature appeared to charm them immediately. Everything appeared to be going well - until Laura stressed to her mother and sister-in-law just how much she legitimately hated his Hawaiian shirts.

Related Love Is Blind's' Matthew Shows Even the Nerdy Underdog Can Be an F-Boy The Love is Blind pods create a level playing field, so even the socially awkward Matthew can be shown to be a jerk

There have been countless red flags displayed across Love is Blind's 6 seasons that are much more destructive than someone's style and, while all personal likes are valid, it's baffling to watch Laura so earnestly complain about such a superficial fact when everything else seems to be going great. This scene paints her as someone who tends to exaggerate the severity of things, aided by the "bean dip" incident that showed she grows upset easily over seemingly small things. Viewers were confused by Laura constantly feeling something negative about Jeramey for seemingly no reason...until it was revealed just how accurate she was.

Early on after living together, Jeramey told Chelsea that Sarah had DM'd him, a message wishing him luck in this new relationship while emphasizing that if he ever changed his mind, she'd be waiting for him. It was clear that she still had feelings for him - meaning that when he stayed out till 5 am one night, not telling Laura where he was before revealing he'd spent the night with Sarah, his fiancée was rightfully furious. He offered a convoluted story of hanging out at a bar with friends and choosing to speak with her (even though, according to him, she hadn't initiated any conversation) to ease any antipathy between them. He attempted to rationalize his actions while Laura assured him that no matter how he tried to paint it, the entire situation made him look shady.

Then, one of Love is Blind's (if not all reality TV) most strategic moves occur; despite him sharing his location and using that as reason enough for her to believe him, Laura says that, of course, she wasn't checking her phone at 5 am, and she wants to know where he took Sarah to talk. He states that they had moved to the parking lot and spoke, assuring her that this meant nothing had happened before she revealed that she had checked his location that night and saw that he was near where she knew Sarah to live. The forethought it took for this reveal to happen solidifies two things: she is truly the strategic mastermind of this season, and this is one of the most shocking acts of deceit the show has ever seen.

'Love is Blind' Hasn't Seen Mess Like This Before

Close

It's not abnormal for a person to leave their first fiancée to pursue something with a person they didn't originally pick on Love is Blind. With examples like Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi from season 4 still living a happy life together (despite Zack initially proposing to someone else), it's clear that this 'second chance' for these couples has the potential to correct mistakes and bring the right two people together. But no matter what change of heart might've occurred, Jeramey's unscrupulous actions reveal him to be one of the most dishonest singles to ever be cast. While countless people realized they couldn't marry the person they picked, rarely was this discovered through such a deceitful act as what Laura had to face in the last moment of this group of episodes. It gives credence to the seemingly instinctual mistrust she'd held for Jeramey and calls into question not only their relationship but whether his intention had always been to go back to Sarah in some way. With a few episodes of the season left, it's unclear whether this situation is even close to being done with, but no matter what happens next, one thing is clear: Love is Blind has never seen a mess like this before.

Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix