Love Is Blind star Jessica Vestal became the icon of Season 6 when she gave a speech telling Jimmy Presnell that he was going to regret not picking her while in the pods. But even with her standing up for herself, that doesn't mean she didn't face fears from being on the reality show. Vestal opened up on social media about getting back into the gym after not going because of her own social anxiety and how she needs to keep weight on due to her Crohn's disease and the fear of it relapsing.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vestal shared a picture of herself back in the gym while standing in the mirror. On the image, she wrote “Slowly getting back into my normal routine [and] the gym. My social anxiety was so bad after [Love Is Blind] premiered, I basically stopped going and lost 8 [pounds]." She went on to talk about her disease and, while she is in remission, it doesn't mean she can let her health slide. “I’m more prone to getting sick and having flare-ups if I don’t keep weight on, so while it may sound nice to some, it is detrimental for me to have lost weight,” she wrote. “Steadily trying to get back on track.”

Despite her time on Love Is Blind being less than great for her love life, that doesn't mean that Vestal wouldn't come back to the show. When she spoke with Entertainment Tonight, she said she'd do it all again. “I would do this experience again because although the pods are scary, there’s also a safe feeling that comes with them,” she said. “There’s just something about being in the pods that makes you want to share everything about yourself, and I feel like that’s the best way to date.”

Fans Praise Jessica Vestal For the Way She Handled Jimmy Presnell

It is not always that someone who was left in pods becomes someone that fans still root for, but Vestal stood up for herself in a way in the pods that showed a lot of strength. While in the edit we didn't get to see the most from her relationship with Presnell, it did seem like her connection with him was deeper than that of his with Chelsea Blackwell yet he chose Blackwell in the end.

Vestal remains close friends with many of her co-stars, including Blackwell. While she was initially on good terms with Presnell, their relationship is now estranged due to certain comments he made about her in interviews.

