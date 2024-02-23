The Big Picture Jimmy admits fault for Love Is Blind reaction to his claims that his fiance' Chelsea resembles Megan Fox.

Chelsea's friends confirm the comparison, and Chelsea denies lying to Jimmy about resembling the actress.

Chelsea addresses negative fan reactions on social media.

Love Is Blind is an experiment questioning if people could fall in love and stay in love without seeing what each other looks like, and the results vary on the reality series. However, it doesn't seem like there are any rules on what you can say in the pods to try to figure out each other's appearance. Season 6 showed Chelsea Blackwell telling Jimmy Presnell that she's been told she looks like Megan Fox.

At that point, Jimmy was torn between Chelsea and single mother, Jessica Vestal. Jimmy joked that he made his decision right then if Chelsea does look like the Transformers star. "Can we get married?" he asked while standing up and looking amazed. However, he looked disappointed at their reveal and he told producers that he thought she lied to him about her celebrity look-a-like. Jimmy is now addressing his big reaction to the situation.

Love Is Blind Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

Jimmy Takes Some of the Blame For His Reaction on Love Is Blind

Image via Netflix

People are wondering if Chelsea had the motive to get the upper hand in the love triangle by telling Jimmy she gets compared to the actor. Many of them are voicing their distrust in her online and Jimmy responded to that with Us Weekly. "Chelsea is getting a ton of heat, and I should take blame for the heat because it was my reaction that got all the clicks," the software salesman said. "It was my reaction where I’m like, my mouth dropped and my eyes got huge, so I could have done a better job of not blowing it out of proportion." Jimmy claimed his fiancée "resembles" the Jennifer's Body star but doesn't "look" like her.

Chelsea was aware that Jimmy felt like she lied to him. Her friends meet him in episode 8, "Clinging to Love." Jimmy brings up the comparison to them. "Who do I always get on the plane?" Chelsea asked them. They answered Carrie Underwood then Megan Fox. "He thought I was lying," she said after looking at Jimmy. It's also important to note that Chelsea repeatedly said she doesn't personally see the similarities between her and Fox to Jimmy in the pods.

The flight attendant addressed the negative fan reaction on TikTok. "This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resembled her to come forward," she said. "Please, I'm begging you." She made another TikTok on a more serious note after episodes 7 to 9 were released on Netflix.

"I need everyone to understand that this is such a unique experience and if you do not give it your all then you're not gonna--you're cheating yourself, and you're cheating everyone else in this situation," she explained. "I'm a very emotional person. I will never apologize for being emotional...ever." She later said she's struggled with insecurity in the past and reminded everyone that they filmed season 6 a year ago. She assured fans that she's a "new b-tch" and she has a therapist.

The episode left off with Jimmy and Chelsea moving forward with their engagement after he accused her of being clingy. Jimmy also saw Jessica's Instagram and Chelsea wondered if that would make him regret his decision. The next drop of episodes will show Jimmy, Chelsea, and Jess at the same gathering.

Love Is Blind can be streamed on Netflix.

