The Big Picture Jimmy Presnel broke up with Jessica Vestal to get engaged to Chelsea Blackwell, causing controversy.

Presnel faced criticism for not proposing to Vestal, but he recently clarified that he had strong feelings for her.

Blackwell's insecurities and the specter of Vestal's image caused issues, but Presnel stands by his choice to propose to Blackwell.

Love Is Blind has a lot of issues both on camera and behind the scenes. With multiple lawsuits and a mess of men, Season 6 of the reality series has been ripe with its own controversies. One moment that remains a trending topic on social media is Jimmy Presnel's decision to end things with Jessica Vestal in favor of Chelsea Blackwell. Vestal did not take the break-up lightly, and her response has become iconic.

Labeled as the "EpiPen" moment, Vestal warned Presnel that he wasn't going to be happy with himself once he saw her. Her choice of words is cemented in his mind, as a recent interview with Extra shows he's not over the speech heard around the world. As for why he didn't respond to Vestal's speech in the moment, he told the media outlet, "[I] didn't need to make [Jessica’s] ego any bigger." He also makes it clear that he was not leaving the door open to pursue something down the road with Vestal. But her speech did leave him curious.

"I did love Jess and I had really, really strong feelings with her and I was extremely curious to see what she looks like, naturally — we’re human,” He also has a message for fans of the show who claims he "fumbled the bag" by not proposing to Vestal, and says he doesn't regret choosing Blackwell.

Despite Being Confident In His Choice, Jimmy and Chelsea Have Problems

Image via Netflix

One of the biggest issues of this season surrounding Presnel and Blackwell have stemmed from Blackwell's insecurities. When Presnel learned what Vestal looked like, it caused issues for Blackwell, who admitted that she was nervous about his reaction to not just Vestal, but other women on the show.

Related Clay’s Emotional Journey On ‘Love Is Blind’ Should Inspire Alpha Males Clay’s decision to be emotionally vulnerable saved his relationship with AD and his story could help other men

The cast met up at a lakehouse, and while Presnel admit he was physically attractive to Vestal, he says he remains committed and in love with Blackwell. Blackwell admits in a cliffhanger before the wedding episode premieres that she has some hesitation about marrying Prensel.

The wedding episode of Love Is Blind airs March 6 on Netflix. Previous seasons of the show can also be streamed.