The Big Picture Johnny and Amy maintained open communication, tackling relationship challenges head-on.

Johnny and Amy's love blossomed thanks to their strong communication skills.

Johnny and Amy were the only couple to successfully navigate the Love is Blind experiment.

They made it to the altar, and they said "I do!" Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés were the only couple to successfully make it through the experiment in the sixth season of Love Is Blind. They did have some couple woes to deal with during the 12-episode season, but like any strong relationship, they figured out how to make it through the ups and downs. Amy and Johnny proved that the Love Is Blind experiment can in fact work. An open dialogue is the recipe for success.

Love is Blind Season 6 viewers watched as only one couple from the five engaged pairs tied the night in the twelfth episode. With an audience filled with admiring friends and family, Johnny and Amy were able to succeed at the Love Is Blind marriage experiment. This season, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, followed a bounty of relationship problems among the other couples. Some were so cringe that those couples couldn't fight through it. Amy and Johnny genuinely showcased the magic of love. Despite not having the most screen time comparatively on the reality series, what was shown excited fans, allowing us all to believe that love is possible!

Johnny and Amy Kept Open Communication

From Pod world to the real world, Johnny and Amy were the couple fans were excited to watch. Their love blossomed seamlessly, as they kept each other smiling, laughing, and loving from the first date to the wedding night. As noted by almost every other couple during the season, Johnny and Amy were the strongest couple within the group. And it was thanks to their ability to keep an open line of communication. Like all the other couples on the season, Johnny and Amy experienced their own fair share of challenges to overcome. But the majority of those conversations happened during the initial dating period. Whether it was the discussion of family, religion, political leanings, or their personal hopes, dreams, and aspirations, the newlyweds ensured those conversations happened. And discussed to the fullest extent. One of the bigger roadblocks the couple experienced was during the discussion of birth control. The pair were clearly into each other and wanted to ensure safety first when engaging in sexual activities, but as viewers learned, Amy was not too keen on taking birth control pills. She wanted to explore an alternative.

Thankfully for her, she had a partner in Johnny who not only heard her concerns, but worked with her to discover how they could jump this hurdle and bring their relationship to the next step. Viewers heard Amy suggest the possibility of Johnny getting a vasectomy, which he ultimately opted to refrain from. Both Amy and Johnny were on the same page that they wanted to be able to start a family on their own terms, when they were financially stable, and not have an oops dictate their future. This very adult conversation, which might have scared others from proceeding to marriage, led to open and honest discussions that made their relationship stronger. Hence, part of why they were deemed by the other couples as the strongest relationship in the cast.

The next big obstacle was the importance of family in both their lives. For Amy, her parents truly meant the world to her. She needed to ensure that they accepted Johnny, or their marriage might not have even been possible. So it was time for Johnny to win over Amy's dad. Her dad, David, is a very classic parent. He only wanted what was best for her. He did not want to see his daughter get hurt. He even shared that he was hesitant about his daughter's participation in the experiment. Upon meeting Johnny and seeing how smitten Amy was with her fiancé, David gave his seal of approval. Even on their big day, viewers saw how fond David had become of Johnny. When it came to Johnny's family, Amy invited his sister to be a part of her wedding day preparations, along with being a part of the bridal party. As the pair shared their vows, both of their families shared in the couple's joy. The Cortés-McIntyre party celebrated the night away. And it truly was the most magical moment of the season.

Johnny and Amy Were the Only Winning Pair

Johnny shared that he loved Amy on day seven. While that may seem way too early to some, this love was true. It's a word you can't take back, and Johnny had no need to. Throughout the experiment, the pair proudly lived in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. They proved that they were the definition of "couple goals." They proved that they can fall in love through a wall. Love is Blind is not an experiment that works for everyone. The percentage of success is quite dismal. The way that Johnny and Amy approached this experience proved the title is true.

Johnny was able to learn about Amy from the inside out. They got to know each other in the pods without sharing anything regarding their appearance. While it does defeat the purpose of the program, others have defied those rules. And yet, these two didn't let that interfere with their potential. Even if they typically may not have been the type they would normally go for in the real world, their bond from the pods remains strong. As the only "winning" pair, they sadly seemed to receive the least amount of screen time, especially in the final episode. Which is unfortunate. They are the definition of "love is blind" in Love is Blind Season 6. It's a shame that their love was not celebrated on the show as much as it should have been. Perhaps the goal of Love is Blind as a television show is counterintuitive. When more focus is placed on the train wreck over the promise of marriage, entertainment trumps success.

It didn't matter if Johnny felt Amy was out of his league. It didn't matter that he would have been scared to approach her at a bar. Amy liked him for him, looks didn't matter. She found her person! The experiment worked! Love Is Blind 6 ended with a happy ending. And fans should certainly be proud that the most stable couple made it! How has it been since? Only the reunion will truly reveal that. Johnny and Amy were the strongest pair and successfully completed the Love is Blind experiment. And they've proven that love is real! Time for us to take their success and put it into practice.

