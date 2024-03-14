The Big Picture McIntyre and Cortés struggled with discussing contraception, leading to confusion.

Viewers noticed condoms were never suggested, despite being an option.

McIntyre eventually wants kids with Cortés but prioritizes building a strong foundation first.

Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés are the only couple who made it out of Love Is Blind Season 6 as a married couple. But it wasn't without their confusing moments. The most talked about moment between the couple on the reality series is why McIntyre and Cortés struggled with their sex life when neither of them could figure out how to talk about contraception. Viewers pointed out that condoms were always on the table but neither of them suggested that. While Cortés shared her fear of using birth control because she's anemic and didn't want to mess with her system, it became obvious that they hadn't thought of the easier option.

Talking with PEOPLE, McIntyre reflected on their conversations about birth control and made a joke about how condoms were never discussed. “My initial thoughts on watching this was, ‘Did I really not bring up a condom once? Did that not come into the conversation at all?'” McIntyre said in his interview. “Watching it back, I was like, ‘This couldn’t have been the whole conversation. Was it?'” He went on to talk about how this wasn't just a one-time conversation. “We talked about this multiple, multiple times,'” he said. “But regardless, it was just a very funny thing of watching it back and [having people] be like, ‘Wow, did he really pass high school health class?'”

Love Is Blind Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating. Release Date February 13, 2020 Cast Nick Lachey , vanessa lachey , Bartise Bowden , Micah Lussier Main Genre Reality Seasons 6

Johnny and Amy's Condom Question Stunned 'Love Is Blind' Viewers

McIntyre did clarify that he does eventually want to have kids with Cortés. “I do want to have kids, but I want to, number one, be able to actually experience life with Amy and grow and really evolve with her as a couple before we welcome kids into the mix,” he said. “Let’s do that, and then a couple of years later, then let’s welcome kids into it. Because that way, we have a strong foundation.”

Related AD Choosing Herself On 'Love Is Blind' Is A Good Thing AD struggled with being emotionally available to her ‘Love Is Blind’ fiancé Clay, and that could have hurt their relationship in the long run.

The fact that these two did not instantly talk about condoms was baffling to audiences, especially since they considered McIntyre getting a vasectomy until they were ready to have kids. It is nice that, in hindsight, McIntyre was able to learn from the situation.

Love is Blind season 6 is currently available to stream on Netflix. Watch on Netflix