Season 6 of Love Is Blind shows singles in Charlotte having their turn to try to find love on the reality series. Kenneth Gorham quickly realized he felt a connection with Brittany Mills because of their shared faith in Christianity and both working in education. It seemed like a perfect match, until it wasn't

As it turns out, Love Is Blind isn't the first time Kenneth has been on television. He was previously on The Kelly Clarkson Show and received a huge surprise during his appearance. Fans of the Netflix show can see a more professional side to the principal in the segment. He talked about his mission as a principal and how his school is different from others.

Kenneth of Love Is Blind Takes His Job to Heart

He was a guest on TheKelly Clarkson Show to talk about his school in 2023. "I'm all about educators who go all out to inspire kids to dream big and work hard," the singer told the audience. "Our next guest is doing just that in his hometown of Charlotte, where he recently became the youngest principal ever from Movement Freedom Middle School. Welcome, Kenneth Gorham," she added during the introduction. He explained that they're in a charter school network called Movement Schools and 98% of their students are of African American heritage, and are comprised of sixth and seventh graders. Kenneth said they planned to add eighth grade the following year. A clip of his appearance is available on YouTube.

Kenneth also explained that the average age for a principal is 48 years old in the United States, and he was 25 when he started his position. He noted that schools in his network meet with children to talk about social justice and history to inspire children to make an impact on their community. Ruby Bridges, who made history as the first to integrate whites-only school in New Orleans, phoned into the show to thank and surprise Kenneth.

"I just want to say that it is so heartwarming to hear you talk about kids the way that you do," she told him. "To also have you say that there's not enough African American men in education today and I applaud you for standing up and heeding to that calling. Because that's what I feel like I'm doing." She then gifted her book, I Am Ruby Bridges, to his students.

How Will it End for Brittany and Kenneth on Love Is Blind?

Kenneth's love story with Brittany took a surprising turn. There were long awkward pauses in their conversations during their pre-honeymoon in the Dominican Republic. Brittany also asked for more physical touch. The distance between them only grew after they moved in together, despite them getting off to a great start and the other couples believing they'd make it to the altar.

It appeared their distance may have been sparked by a conversation Kenneth had with Amber, aka AD, about raising children in an interracial marriage. Kenneth seemed certain that as a Black man, he and Brittany could weather any storms as she'd previously been in interracial relationships. But Kenneth seemed to shift after the conversation. Brittany ultimately ended the relationship, noting she no longer "craved" Kenneth. He didn't seem surprised, and quickly moved out of their shared home.

