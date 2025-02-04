Kenny Barnes, an alum from Love Is Blind Season 1, is about to embark on an exciting new journey—fatherhood! The reality star and his wife, Alexandra Barnes, have officially announced they are expecting their first child. The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, has been eagerly anticipating this moment. Kenny recalls the emotional whirlwind of discovering Alexandra's pregnancy in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, describing it as a mix of disbelief and immense happiness.

"The moment we found out Alex was pregnant, it was a full rush of emotions from disbelief to overwhelming joy," Kenny shared with PEOPLE. He shared how Alex was planning to go to a concert with her neighbor but decided to take a test before leaving for it. To their surprise, their day turned into this big surprise of the test result coming positive and the excitement of finally having a baby. They had been trying for some time, and the anticipation of each monthly test had become routine. Alexandra added, "Before I went out with a neighbor friend for the night, I realized it was the same time of the month that we typically tested, so I figured, 'Why not?'

A New Addition To Their Family and Love is Blind Franchise

Image via Kenny Barne's official Instagram

@kennybarnes11

Kenny and Alexandra are already making preparations to welcome their little one into the world. However, they’ve decided to keep one detail a surprise—they won’t be finding out their baby’s gender before the birth. "Both of us are quite the planners, but to everyone's surprise, we are not going to find out the gender before our baby's arrival," the couple revealed to PEOPLE. "We are so excited for the biggest surprise of our lives and have so much to look forward to." Though they’ve brainstormed plenty of names, they plan to wait until they meet their baby to make the final decision.

Kenny first gained public attention on Love Is Blind Season 1, which was filmed in 2018. While he didn’t find lasting love on the show, he later met Alexandra, and the couple quickly formed a deep connection. After dating for over a year, Kenny proposed in August 2020 at Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a romantic and heartfelt moment.

Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Kenny and Alexandra are embracing the next chapter of their love story with gratitude and excitement. "We have been so blessed and prayed for this sweet baby for a long time," Kenny said. "Our hearts go out to anyone trying to conceive—it is not an easy journey." Fans of Love Is Blind will undoubtedly be thrilled for Kenny and Alexandra as they step into parenthood, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for this growing family! Love Is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.