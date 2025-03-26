The 8th installment of Netflix’s Love Is Blind had viewers rooting for Lauren O’Brien and David “Dave” Bettenburg until their relationship eventually fell through because Dave wasn’t comfortable with O’Brien’s recent relationship coming into the show — the fact that she was dating this man three months prior and even staying at his place. However, she is now clapping back at Dave and insinuating that he should’ve been ready for a “mature relationship.”

During the March 25, 2025 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, O’Brien expressed surprise that Dave, who had initially dismissed concerns about her dating history, would abruptly reverse course like that. According to her, before cameras rolled, Dave allegedly told her, “I don’t really give a s--- who you slept with.” Yet once word took root that O’Brien had been romantically involved with a man who was connected to Dave’s social circle — his sister knew the best friend of the guy — their relationship immediately crumbled. According to Lauren, the tension hinged on how her past was suddenly judged and went on to share her sentiments in the following words:

“I'm the bad guy in this situation. I'm the one that's gonna sit here and defend myself for being the Minneapolis w---- on national television. And I'm willing to do that. I just didn’t understand why it mattered. I do think that there was love there. But I don’t think he loved me enough to put me above the ego.”

David Bettenberg Learned Lauren O’Brien Was Seeing Someone Prior to ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 8 Began