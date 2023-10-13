The Big Picture Former contestants of Love is Blind have spoken out about their negative experiences and the lack of support from production, raising concerns about the show's treatment of contestants.

Danielle Ruhl revealed that production prevented her from participating in a group event due to suspected COVID-19, leading to feelings of isolation and anxiety.

Briana Holmes and Nick Thompson also expressed dissatisfaction with the show's handling of their personal struggles, suggesting a pattern of exploitation and broken promises. Furthermore, the living conditions and long filming hours were harsh on contestants' physical and mental health.

The Netflix original series Love is Blind has been at the center of controversy since the beginning of the popular dating show. However, past contestants have been vocal about their treatment and living conditions during and after the show. Former contestants like Briana Holmes - and ex-marital couple Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl - have spoken openly about their experience on the show and how it has affected their lives since their respective seasons' conclusion. The complaints and allegations against the Netflix show have seemingly gone overlooked until recent sexual assault allegations have caused the need for more attention to the actual work environment behind the scenes. A closer look at past contestants' grievances, accompanied by the latest allegations, exposes the failure of a TV show's ability to properly support contestants.

Danielle Ruhl Exposes Production's Poor Management

Image via Netflix

Former married couple Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl have expressed their experiences since joining Love is Blind in Season 2. In an interview with Insider, Danielle revealed what really happened in an argument scene aired on the reality TV show. The show displays Danielle and Nick getting into a disagreement about Nick's choice to attend a group meeting with the other couples that Danielle decided to miss. However, Danielle revealed after the show's airing that the production forbade her to participate in the group event because they suspected her of having COVID-19. She revealed that she didn't understand why Nick did not have to quarantine with her because the couple spent a lot of time together.

Danielle said, "I kept telling them. I've attempted suicide before, and I don't think I can continue in this. I'm having suicidal thoughts." Production only added to Danielle's anxiety by keeping her locked in a hotel room for three hours and feeling forced to seek asylum in a closet to avoid her vulnerable moment being filmed. Learning this revelation makes it easier to question the true motives behind the production and what viewers are shown when it airs. Nick and Danielle revealed that they both felt exploited by the show, but with producers telling them they're the central love story like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from Season 1, the duo felt compelled and pressured to stay on the show. So, what else did production allegedly exploit?

RELATED: 'Love Is Blind' Under Fire After Contestant Sues for Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment

According to Briana Holmes, production insisted on filming her after she began to have a panic attack once she learned that a man she connected with in the pods did not intend to propose. Holmes thought that by running offset from the cameras, production would better understand the seriousness of her panic attack, but instead, producers kept the cameras rolling. Holmes said, "They chased me off the set to the trailers, cameras in face. I'm like, this is too much. I don't want this. I don't want to be here." Furthermore, Nick discussed the false promise that contestants were given in regard to the show's actions to help them. When seeking help from the show to provide essentials needed to save his marriage, Nick said, "I literally begged for help. Like, I want to fix my marriage that you've thrust us into for profit, and I got nothing." Contestants quickly learned that the binding agreements in their contract with Love is Blind pushed them further away from reality.

'Love is Blind' Poor Living Arrangement Contradictions

Image via Netflix

Love is Blind would have viewers believe that contestants are adequately cared for based on the well-maintained "pods" and living quarters frequently shown. According to Insider, the truth behind the conditions exposed that contestants were working 20-hour filming days and were deprived of water, food, and sleep. Season 2's Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against the production company Kinetic Content, Delirium TV, and Netflix, citing the violation of labor in an inhumane work environment.

The former reality TV contestant accused production of supplying considerable alcohol and encouraging drinking on an empty stomach. Hartwell said, "The first thing they did was isolate us for about 24 hours." Perhaps this knowledge unveils why Season 4's Tiffany Pennywell fell asleep in the pods during a conversation with now husband, Brett Brown. Hartwell and previous contestants have agreed that the lack of sleep the contestants received was not conducive to the contestant's health. What was once a scene filled with laughter (as Tiffany had to be woken by her fellow cast mates) could expose a more serious problem: the contestants are not receiving proper care.

'Love is Blind' Season 5 Tran Dang's Recent Allegations

Image via Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Love is Blind doesn't always show viewers each contestant that finds love in the pods, which rang true for Season 5 contestants Tran Dang and Thomas Smith. Amidst the other allegations and current lawsuits, Netflix got hit again with another lawsuit filed by Tran, citing she was sexually assaulted by her ex-fiance Thomas. Tran's case reveals that she was allegedly assaulted during her honeymoon to Mexico and that producers did not step in to help her. The lawsuit further talks about how Dang felt imprisoned while filming, and the producers did not help or care.

Returning to Season 3, contestant Brennon Lemieux was accused of domestic violence several days before the show premiere. Fans were displeased about the selection process and argued that Brennon should not have been able to join the show. However, charges against Brennon were dropped, and he married former Love is Blind contestant Alexa Alfia. As viewers continue to watch the rest of season 5, the true nature of the toxic working conditions and work organization will continue to unfold. Netflix's once beloved show has found itself at the center of serious allegations and charges that could bring the show to an end. Love is Blind needs to advocate against the many injustices contestants face during and after their time on the show. Producers should return to the drawing board to examine all the areas contestants feel are causing harm. The showrunners must set proper standards for contestants to ensure their safety and welfare before beginning Season 6.